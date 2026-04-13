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The perfect wedding guest dress shouldn’t be a one-hit wonder, it should work well beyond the big day. Prioritizing re-wearability means choosing pieces you can dress up for the occasion and reach for again later. Think versatile silhouettes, timeless cuts and styles that transition seamlessly from weddings to dinners, vacations and casual outings. From breezy midis to statement maxis, we’ve rounded up 8 re-wearable wedding guest dresses that are worth investing in from top brands including Aritzia, Mango and Revolve. Read on to find the perfect dress to elevate your closet!

Best for modern weddings

Ten Smooth Matter™ Shadowplay Halter Dress If you love a halterneck moment, this Aritzia pick is worth a closer look. Designed with a drapey, body-skimming silhouette and a unique gold detail at the neckline, it strikes the perfect balance between minimal and statement-making. The backless cut adds a touch of edge, making it especially suited for evening receptions and more modern dress codes. Made with Aritzia’s Smooth Matter™ fabric, this dress has a soft stretch and a sleek finish that elevates the look. Beyond the wedding, you can easily rewear it for a night out and pack it for your next resort vacation. While we love the rich mocha brown, it’s also available in classic black. $128 at Aritzia

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Best for cocktail dress codes

Blythe Dress If you’re looking for something romantic with a slightly elevated feel, the Blythe dress by ASTR the Label is a standout. Available in multiple floral prints–from soft pastels to bolder patterns–it feels elegant and whimsical without looking overly formal. Crafted with pleated sateen fabric, an open back and adjustable criss-cross shoulder straps, it has that “special occasion” look while still feeling light and wearable. You can easily dress it down for a weekend brunch or farmers market, just throw on a denim jacket and a pair of flats. If you’re looking to invest in a dress you’ll reach for again and again, this one definitely delivers. $269.89 at Revolve

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Best for outdoor weddings

Simons Tiered Poplin Maxi Dress For casual outdoor weddings, this dress from Simons’ Twik line is an easy, feel-good option. Made from 100% organic cotton with adjustable tie straps at the shoulders, it’s designed with comfort in mind while still serving a playful, romantic look. The tiered silhouette and flowy shape make it especially fun for dancing, twirling and frolicking around. On the more casual end of the spectrum, the dress can be elevated with heels and statement accessories for the special occasion, then re-worn all summer long with sandals or sneakers. The butter yellow and patterned blue shades stand out in their own ways (just skip the white), and it’s super budget-friendly at under $100. $89 at Simons

Best for vintage themes

Mango Lyocell Polka Dot Dress Polka dots are back in a major way, and this Mango dress is a must-have for anyone who loves a retro-inspired look. Designed in a classic A-line silhouette with bow fastening at the back, it strikes the balance between modern and timeless, making it a versatile choice for a range of wedding dress codes. Made with a linen and lyocell blend, it’s lightweight enough for warm-weather celebrations and a long night on the dance floor. While the polka dot print makes a statement, it’s surprisingly easy to rewear. Style it with a sweater or trench coat for cooler months, or dress it down with flats for daytime outings–just have fun with it! $179.99 at Mango

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Best for dressy-casual

Reitmans Short-Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress For a more streamlined, minimalist option, this bodycon midi dress from Reitmans is both polished and versatile. Designed with a boat neckline and a wrap-style skirt with gold buckle detail, it feels understated yet elevated, making it suitable for a range of occasions. The rich maroon shade adds depth while remaining easy to style from spring through fall. Crafted with stretch nylon knit, it offers a bodycon fit without compromising on comfort. True to the brand, it’s also available in inclusive sizing up to 3X. At under $60 on sale, it’s an affordable pick that checks all your boxes. $47.94 at Reitmans (was $79.90)

Best for black tie

Junie Halter Top For a timeless yet statement-making dress, this two-piece set by SNDY is a showstopper. Though not a traditional dress, it delivers the same level of sophistication with added flexibility. Designed in an elegant navy hue with a drapey silhouette, it’s a polished option for formal or black-tie celebrations, while the asymmetrical halter neckline adds an artistic touch. What sets it apart is its rewear potential. Unlike a one-and-done gown, the separate pieces can be styled on their own. The top pairs effortlessly with jeans or mini skirts for a night out, while the maxi skirt can be dressed down with more casual tops. It’s on the pricier end, but the versatility makes it a smart investment. $154.64 at Revolve

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