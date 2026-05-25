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The Curator

2026 summer home décor trends: how to create a warm, sun-inspired space

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted May 25, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Shop these summer-ready finds from Article, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more. View image in full screen
Shop these summer-ready finds from Article, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer 2026 decor is shifting toward warm, natural, textured, and personal spaces that feel relaxed rather than designed. Gone are the days of sterile minimalism. Warm, earthy colour palettes are trending – expect colours like terracotta, sage green, clay beige, olive, mushroom, and dusty blue. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or rethinking your entire space, these trends focus on layering natural materials, soft tones, and personality-driven details for a lived-in summer look. Shop these summer-ready finds from Article, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more.

 

Linen everything

Linen is basically the fabric of summer 2026 interiors, and they’re adding that special something that gives homes an airy, breathable and sun-washed feel.

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Luxe Linen Blend Woven Curtain
The sunlit looks extra special when it’s streaming through these sun-faded Anthropologie curtains. Crafted from a heavyweight linen-viscose blend, they gently filter light, creating a warm, airy glow while still maintaining comfortable privacy.
$138.00 at Anthropologie

 

Charlie Linen Blend Solid Colour Sham
Bring softness to your bedroom with the Charlie Linen Blend Solid Colour Sham by Pom Pom at Home. Made from a breathable linen blend, it has a relaxed, airy look and is finished with a 4-inch ruffle trim that adds just the right touch of romantic texture.
$135.99 was at Wayfair (was $166.99)

 

Decorative Linen Soild Throw Pillow Covers
Made from a breathable blend of ramie and cotton, these pillow covers come in a set of two with a natural beige tone and a simple boho farmhouse look. The flange-edged design adds a neat decorative finish, making them an easy match for sofas, beds, or other living spaces.
$23.99 on Amazon
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Bar carts

Summer is the perfect time to break out the bar cart—stocked with chilled drinks, fresh citrus, and a few pretty glasses, it turns even a small corner into a popular spot for easy entertaining.

TUTOTAK Bar Cart
With margarita season in full swing, this gold-framed bar cart features three mirrored tiers that offer plenty of space to serve drinks or display your favourite bottles and décor. Smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to move from room to room—perfect for apartments, condos, or any home bar setup.
$75.99 on Amazon

 

34.3 Inch Bar Cart
If you’ve got a robust wine collection, this 34.3 inch bar cart with multi-level storage keeps everything organized and on display. Its mirrored shelves, built-in wine rack, and stemware holders make it a perfect centrepiece for entertaining at home.
$108.99 at Wayfair (was $129.99)
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Warm wood tones

Wood tones remain popular, especially rich walnut finishes and warm honey hues, which add a natural, sunlit warmth to interiors.
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Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Coffee Table
The Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Coffee Table features a lift-top design that brings the surface closer to you, making it easy to work, eat, or use a laptop from the couch. Bonus: its warm wood finish and open shelving add additional storage and display space.
$188.00 at Walmart

 

Prima 55.5 Inch Media Unit - Walnut
This 55.5 inch media unit in rich walnut captures a trending mid-century aesthetic, using warm wood tones that bring depth and character to modern living spaces. Behind its soft-close arched doors, adjustable shelving and generous compartments keep media essentials neatly organized.
$1299 at Article

 

Summer stripes

Stripes are a classic summer trend. Bold, clean lines add structure and visual interest to homes and outdoor areas.

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7ft Patio Umbrella with Fringe
Fringe and navy stripes give this patio umbrella a relaxed, coastal-inspired look while offering UPF 50+ sun protection for dependable shade. A push-button tilt and sturdy steel frame allow for easy adjustment and reliable use, making it well-suited for patios, poolside areas, or beach gatherings.
$142.49 on Amazon

 

TruDelve Blue Striped Tablecloth
This simple striped bohemian cotton-blend table cover is designed for dining and picnic tables, making it suitable for a variety of occasions. It’s made from thick, durable, wrinkle-resistant fabric and is machine washable for easy care and repeated indoor or outdoor use.
$29.68 on Amazon (was $32.98)

 

HowleTripoli Mateo Modern Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Create a fresh summer aesthetic with this blue and cream area rug featuring a clean, modern striped design. It works beautifully in both indoor and outdoor spaces, offering durability for everyday foot traffic while adding a soft, stylish foundation to patios, living rooms, or entryways.
$126.99 at Wayfair (was $184.99)
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Personality-driven decor

Personality-driven décor is emerging as a summer 2026 home trend, blending minimalist spaces with expressive statement art, playful DIY accents, and slightly eclectic styling to create homes that feel more individual and less like a catalog.

Bouclair Brown Glass Mushroom Table Lamp
The Bouclair Brown Glass Mushroom Table Lamp features a trendy, sculptural mushroom silhouette that adds a modern decorative accent while casting a warm, inviting glow. Its rich brown glass finish gives it a unique, contemporary look that works well on desks, bedside tables, or living room surfaces.
$79.99 at Walmart

 

Native Union Retro Pop Phone
The Retro Pop Phone is a fun, nostalgic USB-C handset that plugs directly into your device for clear calling without any charging or pairing. It adds a playful retro twist to modern video and phone calls, and even brings a colourful touch to your summer decor.
$46.00 at Anthropologie
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You may also like:

Anko Soft Arch Decorative Vase – $13.97

Mainstays Expandable Side-by-Side or Stacking TV Stand – $89.97

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Velvet Waterfall Bench, Beige – $148

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