7 hairstylists share their best anti-frizz products for summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Frizz: it’s a yearly affliction. Temperatures soar and our super thirsty strands soak up every bit of moisture they can. The result? A halo of unruly hair that’s enough to spoil all your summer plans. If you prefer a smoother ‘do but don’t know where to start, look no further. Ahead, seven pro stylists share their favourite anti-frizz products that seriously stand up to the heat.

Priya Kumari Bikhu | Celebrity Makeup Artist & Hairstylist

Instagram: @priyakumarihmua

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Treatment Spray for Frizzy Hair “My favourite anti-frizz product, hands down, is the ColorWow Dream Coat. I’ve sworn by this product for years! It has traveled with me everywhere in my kit—from beauty campaigns on set in India to weddings in Mexico. It combats humidity by coating the hair in a safe, protective layer that prevents moisture from getting in and ruining your heat style, all while delivering a blinding shine. I also love that it’s a treatment product that lasts up to three shampoos and helps your hair dry faster, reducing heat exposure in the long run. There’s also a variety of regular, extra strength and naturally curly versions so that everyone can have a perfect mane in the summer heat. She’s truly unlike any other!” $39 on Amazon $39 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Natalie Basolini | Professional Hair Educator at Wella

Instagram: @natalie.wella

Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum “I’ve been using Wella’s Ultimate Smooth Miracle Hair Oil Serum, and it’s completely transformed how my hair handles heat, humidity, and styling. It gives me that silky, glossy finish without weighing my hair down—just smooth, touchable strands that actually stay in place. What makes it stand out? It delivers up to 96 hours of frizz control, even in humid weather—and it has built-in UV and heat protection, so I feel confident air-drying or heat-styling without worrying about damage or dullness. Whether I wear my hair natural, styled sleek, or even in a slicked-back bun, this oil serum leaves it looking polished, healthy, and super soft. I pair it with Wella’s Ultimate Smooth Shampoo, Conditioner, and Mask for a complete frizz-fighting routine that lasts. It’s my go-to for sleek, smooth, sun-proof summer hair!” $35 on Amazon

Janine Holmes | Celebrity Hairstylist & Makeup Artist

Instagram: @j9homiemakeup

Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray “To help beat summer frizz, I’ve been loving the Marc Anthony True Professional Grow Long Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray. I’ve recently added it to my hair wash routine and it’s seriously a game changer. It will leave your hair smooth, shiny, and humidity-proof without breaking the bank. It creates an anti-frizz shield around each strand of hair that repels humidity and leaves a sleek polished finish. You have to activate with heat, but I find my blowouts last so much longer when I use this spray. It’s also a fabulous dupe for the viral Color Wow Dream Coat that Kim K swears by. If you want sleek, glassy hair without the celebrity price tag, this is it!” $13.36 on Amazon $15.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Story continues below advertisement

Cindy Duplantis | Celebrity Stylist, Redken Ambassador & Chatters Ambassador

Instagram: @cindyduplantis

Redken Naked Gloss Shine Oil “This brand new formula works well for all hair types–straight, short, long, doesn’t matter. It’s weightless, adds shine, protects from heat, strengthens, and boosts colour vibrancy. Styling is so easy with the Naked Gloss Oil–you can’t overdo it. Because it’s so lightweight and moisturizing, it helps fight frizz and keeps hair from falling flat in humidity. I use it on both wet and dry hair–it’s perfect for a quick next-day refresh. And for my dry shampoo girls, this is a game-changer. It brings moisture back to the mid-lengths and ends so your hair stays smooth.” $55.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Klorane Extra-Gentle Dry Shampoo – $19.29

L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Hair Mask – $59

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum – $95

Willie Bailey | Celebrity Hairstylist & Co-Founder of Ladies Love Units

Instagram: @ladiesloveunits

Marc Anthony Bye Bye Frizz Shampoo “My go-to anti-frizz trio is the Marc Anthony Bye Bye Frizz line–especially the Keratin Smoothing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Protecting Leave-In Conditioner. These products are game changers for taming flyaways and keeping hair smooth in summer heat and humidity. The keratin-infused formula helps lock in moisture and shine without weighing the hair down–perfect for achieving sleek, frizz-free styles that last.” $11.99 on Amazon $14.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Story continues below advertisement

Kathy Guerrero | Redken Artist & Hair Specialist

Instagram: @hairbykathy.g

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Serum “One of my fave products right now is the Redken Acidic Bonding 24/7 Day & Night Serum. I use it at night and wake up to soft, frizz-free ends that feel hydrated and smooth. I love that I can reapply it in the morning too for extra shine and heat protection. It penetrates deep into the hair to help strengthen from the inside out. It’s a must for keeping hair healthy and glossy this summer!” $45 at Redken

Monika Lidia | Professional Colourist & Educator

Instagram: @monika.lidia.beauty

Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Conditioner “Say goodbye to summer frizz with the Wella Ultimate Smooth collection. This luxurious formula features plant-based squalane, which is highly effective in hot or humid conditions. The collection features a shampoo, conditioner and an optional mask. The added bonus? Up to 96 hours of anti-frizz protection, keeping hair sleek, smooth, and controlled no matter the heat with the ultimate Smooth serum. It also has added UV protection and heat protection for up to 450°F. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s the perfect polish for effortless summer hair. Just remember to let the serum sit in your hair for 30 seconds before styling. The entire collection is the summer must have.” $20 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Gel – $5.99

Nexxus Heat Defense Spray – $18.89

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap – $22.39