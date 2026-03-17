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The Curator

Best spring jackets 2026: 6 trends to refresh your wardrobe

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 17, 2026 7:00 am
2 min read
Read on for spring-ready finds from Uniqlo, Anthropologie and more. View image in full screen
Read on for spring-ready finds from Uniqlo, Anthropologie and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is the season of unpredictable weather—and the constant feeling of being in the wrong jacket. One day calls for something light, the next demands serious insulation. From oversized puffers that dominate the silhouette to quilted jackets that merge comfort with street-ready style, designers are reimagining protection from the elements as a style statement. Whether it’s the perfect rain-ready trench or technical fabrics reworked into approachable everyday pieces, these six spring jacket trends show that outerwear is no longer just practical—it’s a defining moment in your wardrobe. Read on for spring-ready finds from Uniqlo, Anthropologie and more.

Rainy day armour

Whether bold and futuristic or a pastel hue, these raincoats are turning grey skies into style moments. Let your coat lead the outfit—throw it over relaxed denim, tailored trousers, or a simple knit set so the jacket does the talking (while keeping you dry of course.)

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Curve Long Jacket
$180 at Rains

 

Patch-Pocket Velvet-Collar Water-Repellent Jacket
$149.95 at Simons

 

Rain Rebel Jacket
$268 at Lululemon
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All quilted up

Soft and pillow-y – quilting doesn’t just belong on your bed anymore. In 2026, we’re wearing quilted pieces in all lengths and colours – try a classic black, trending chocolate brown, or or layer a statement patterned bomber for a whole new you. From street-style casual to workwear, quilting is no longer just practical — it’s a statement you can wear from morning coffee to evening strolls.

Pufftech Parka
$99.90 at Uniqlo

 

Torque Liner Jacket
$178 at Aritzia
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Featherless Quilted Puffer Long Coat
$140.00 at Quince (was $275.00)

 

Toile de Jouy open quilted jacket
$179.00 at Simons

In the trenches

Trench coats are back and bolder than ever — think classic silhouettes updated with oversized shoulders or cropped lengths. Cropped and mid-length versions make layering easy, while long trenches add sophistication to any outfit. Layer them over everything from relaxed denim to silky slip dresses.

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The Esquire Trench Coat - City Twill
$248 at Aritzia

 

Short Oversized Trench Coat
$168.00 at Oak and Fort

 

Trench Coat
$97.42 at Reitmans
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You may also like:

100% Mulberry Silk Scarf – $19.99

Bellroy Laneway Crescent Bag – $79.00

Ballet Shoe – $22.78

 

Built for the elements

Performance-driven jackets are moving from the trail to everyday street style. Designed to handle unpredictable Canadian weather, think insulated puffers, technical parkas, and weatherproof shells.

The North Face Women's Aconcagua 3 Jacket
$269.99 on Amazon $188.99 at The North Face (was $269.99)

 

Atom SL Hoody Women's
$340.00 at Arc'teryx
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Columbia Womens Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket
$146.99 on Amazon (was $209.99) $209.99 at Columbia

 

Everyday classics

Everyday classics are making a comeback in 2026, showing that timeless pieces never go out of style. Well-worn denim jackets, boxy barn-style jackets, and relaxed silhouettes are perfect for layering over everything from tees to dresses. This season, the focus is on easy versatility — mix textures, experiment with proportions, and let your wardrobe staples shine in new ways.

Levi's Womens Padded Trucker Jacket
$146.99 on Amazon
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Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket
$188.00 at Anthropologie

 

Le Vrai Claude 4.0 packable raincoat
$115.00 at Simons

 

Luxe layers

Soft, sleek, and slightly rebellious — leather and suede jackets aren’t just outerwear, they’re attitude you can wear. In 2026, think buttery browns, glossy blacks, and oversized silhouettes that turn everyday outfits into main-character moments.

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By Anthropologie Cinched-Waist Faux Leather Jacket
$188.00 at Anthropologie

 

Black Leather Crew-Neck Jacket
$199.95 at Simons (was $375.00)

 

Tennant Bomber - Suede
$698 at Aritzia
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You may also like:

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses – $228.00

New Balance Women’s 574 Core Sneaker – $119.99

Columbia Womens Heavenly II Long VestDown Vest – $89.97

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