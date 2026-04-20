Mejuri’s Stacking Sale is here: Here are the must-snag gifts for Mother’s Day

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Mejuri’s Spring Stacking Sale has landed, just in time for Mother’s Day gifting. Running from April 20 to 26, you can save 15–20% off sitewide – making this the perfect moment to pick up something unique. The brand is known for sustainable, hypoallergenic everyday jewellery and stackable designs at surprisingly affordable prices. So whether you’re celebrating Mom, a grad, prom season, or even yourself, these timeless pieces make every moment and milestone shine. Here are our favourites to gift and to wear.

For the storyteller

Puzzle Stacking Ring Designed to tell your story, this Mejuri stacking ring set lets you layer meaning into every piece – whether it’s a birthstone, milestone, or someone special. Crafted in 18k gold vermeil over recycled sterling silver, it’s a lasting, personal gift that evolves with you – beautifully worn solo or stacked as a unique “puzzle” your way. From January’s garnet gem to December’s Swiss blue topaz, you’ll love each unique gem. $198 on Mejuri

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For the big picture thinker

Puzzle Pendant Necklace Start with a single charm, then let this necklace evolve alongside life’s milestones. The Oval Link Chain and sliding birthstone charm in 18k gold vermeil create a customizable piece. It features sleek, squared sliders that sit flush in a sculptural bar and are designed to stack by birthstone, mood, or color, making it perfect for celebrating loved ones, marking memories, or building a collection you can wear every day. $356 on Mejuri

For the effortlessly chic

Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace Meet the everyday piece that goes with everything – effortless, durable and made to last. With gold having a moment and prices of the precious metal soaring, this Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace delivers solid 10k gold with 94% recycled materials, it’s designed for daily wear. A gift that blends style and sustainability, it’s perfect for someone special – or your own forever staple. $598 on Mejuri

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For the sparkle seeker

Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet Serve timeless style with these lab-grown sapphire pieces – designed to sparkle with the same beauty as natural gems. Handcrafted in recycled sterling silver, they’re durable and thoughtfully made. A gift that blends elegance with conscious craftsmanship, perfect for marking milestones or elevating everyday moments. $548 on Mejuri

For the lucky charm

Single Horseshoe Stud Small but mighty, this 14k gold stud symbolizes strength, vitality and a touch of luck. Crafted with 94% recycled gold, it’s comfortable, lightweight and made for everyday wear. A gift designed for someone special – or a personal talisman to carry a little extra good fortune wherever you go. $128 on Mejuri

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For the kind-hearted

Heart Station Bracelet Wear your heart on your sleeve – literally. This playful piece, crafted in durable 925 sterling silver with 95% recycled materials, is made for everyday expression. Full of charm, it’s a sweet gift that celebrates love, connection and unapologetic self-expression. $168 on Mejuri

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For the individualist

Organic Dôme Liquid Letter Pendant Necklace Celebrate identity and connection with this organic, one-of-a-kind initial piece. Accented with gemstones and crafted in 18k gold vermeil, it’s a considerate way to wear your own letter – or someone special’s – close. A thoughtful gift designed for everyday wear. $248 on Mejuri

For the zodiac obsessed

Sia Birthstone Pendant Necklace This sparkling zodiac-inspired necklace brings a personal touch to everyday jewellery. Crafted in 18k gold vermeil, it’s a giftable piece for birthdays, best friends, or anyone who loves a little cosmic charm with classic shine. $198 on Mejuri

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For the star gazer

Cosmic Pendant Necklace Bring a touch of the night sky into your everyday stack with these star sign pieces in precious metals and black enamel. Each design is accented with a brilliant birthstone, making it a custom keepsake that blends cosmic symbolism with timeless style and everyday wearability. $368 on Mejuri

For the classically-inclined

Charlotte Bold Hoops Inspired by the elegance of a classic French pastry, this delicate piece adds a playful yet refined touch to any stack. Crafted in 18k gold vermeil, its soft curves and fluted texture make it a charming gift that feels both timeless and modern. $198 on Mejuri

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