The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hot-girl walks deserve hot-girl attire–and we’re here to make that happen. Whether you’re clocking steps with an iced matcha in hand or embracing the off-duty athleisure look, these activewear pieces are destined to be on regular rotation all summer long. This season, it’s all about buttery-soft leggings, breezy shorts, easy layering pieces and tennis-inspired skirts that work just as well for errands as they do workouts. Ahead, eight summer activewear finds from brands like Lululemon, Vuori, Aritzia and more that you’ll be wearing on repeat.

The Buttery-Soft Leggings

lululemon Align Super-High-Rise Pant 25-inch These cult-favourite leggings feel practically weightless thanks to Lululemon’s signature buttery-soft fabric. Designed with four-way stretch, sweat-wicking technology and a breathable finish, they’re made for everything from hot-girl walks to low-impact workouts and lounging in total comfort. Bonus points for the sleek tonal waistband detail that makes them feel even more elevated. $89 at Lululemon (was $108)

Story continues below advertisement

The Viral Amazon Sports Bra

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Sports Bra If your TikTok FYP has convinced you to try CRZ Yoga, consider this your sign. This bestselling sports bra delivers that barely-there, second-skin feel at a wallet-friendly price point thanks to the brand’s ultra-soft Butterluxe fabric. Designed for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, it features light support, a flattering scoop neckline and a racerback silhouette with delicate spaghetti straps for easy movement. Plus, the built-in removable pads and stretchy elastic band add an extra layer of comfort. $44 on Amazon

The Elevated Wide-Leg Pant

Halo Essential Wideleg Pant These lounge-worthy wideleg pants are the definition of easy breezy summer style. Made with Vuori’s ultra-soft DreamKnit fabric, they feature a relaxed drapey silhouette, a comfortable mid-rise drawcord waistband and front slash pockets for a laid-back feel. Complete with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking technology, they’re perfect for everything from coffee runs to cozy nights in. $148 at Vuori

Story continues below advertisement

The Tenniscore Skirt

Daily Skirt Long 16-inch Tenniscore is still having a major moment, and this sporty-chic skirt nails the look. Featuring built-in shorts and a slightly longer length for extra coverage, it’s the kind of piece you’ll style with everything from sneakers to oversized sweatshirts. Bonus: Its moisture-wicking fabric is perfect for the sweatiest of court sessions. $94 at Vuori

You may also like:

Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler – $34.99

Avene Thermal Spring Calming Facial Mist Spray – $27.50

Adjustable Ankle Weight Set – $24.03

The Throw-On Track Shorts

GapFit Tech High Rise Running Shorts An easy pair of sporty shorts is a summer non-negotiable. These lightweight track shorts strike give retro and relaxed vibes. Designed with breathable, quick-dry stretch fabric, a comfy wide waistband and built-in mesh briefs, they’re made for everything from hot-girl walks to beach days and beyond. Bonus points for the practical pockets. $64.95 at GAP

Story continues below advertisement

The Lovely Layering Piece

VintageSoft Wedge Zip Hoodie Meet your new throw-on-and-go layer for breezy summer mornings and cool post-workout evenings. Crafted from Gap’s ultra-soft VintageSoft fleece, it’s brushed on the inside and smooth on the outside for that perfectly lived-in feel from day one. Designed in a slightly cropped, oversized fit, it features a hood with adjustable drawcords, drop shoulders and a full zip front. It’s truly the kind of hoodie you’ll be living in all season long. $89.95 at GAP

The Barely-There Butter Dress

Golden BUTTER Toss Sweetheart Sports Dress This sporty dress is your summer all-in-one for court-core energy. Designed with a flattering sweetheart neckline and a built-in shelf bra, it layers a breezy dress over a built-in PowerSculpt romper with pockets for ultimate practicality. The underlayer delivers a sculpting, sweat-wicking and breathable feel, while the outer dress is crafted from ultra-soft BUTTER fabric for that barely-there finish. It’s the kind of piece that takes you from errands to active days without missing a beat. $98 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

The Sporty Sneaker

Beige & White Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers A street-style favourite with serious comfort credentials, these Nike sneakers are the ultimate summer activewear essential. Featuring a removable foam footbed and Zoom Air midsole for that signature responsive, cloud-like stride, they’re finished with a non-skid rubber outsole and supportive heel caging–so your hot-girl walks can feel *and* look good from start to finish. $210 at Simons

You may also like:

Garmin Venu 3S, GPS Smartwatch – $478.68

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Mini Vibration Plate – $179.99