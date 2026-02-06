SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Personalize your handbag with these trending charms

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 6, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
These petite gems from Aritzia, Coach, Kate Spade, and more let you give your bag a little touch that’s as unique as you are. View image in full screen
These petite gems from Aritzia, Coach, Kate Spade, and more let you give your bag a little touch that’s as unique as you are.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

I have to admit—I love a classic bag. The only problem? Spotting at least two or three other women carrying the exact same one throughout the day. Is it as cringe-worthy as showing up in the same outfit at a party? Maybe not—but it got me thinking: how can I make my bag truly feel like mine? Enter: the handbag charm. Whether metal, leather, furry, or patent, bag charms are everywhere right now—and for good reason. That plain black bag instantly becomes one-of-a-kind with a fun accessory. These petite gems from Aritzia, Coach, Kate Spade, and more let you give your bag a little touch that’s as unique as you are.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Cherry Bag Charm
Haven’t you heard? Cherries are all the range in the world of trendy bag charms. Attach this glittery little accessory onto any plain bag to instantly add visual appeal and personality.
$120 at Coach

 

Aritzia Brutus Bag Charm
Made from 100% genuine leather, this dachshund dog bag charm and keyring was made for dog-lovers.
$52 at Aritzia

 

Braided Leather Heart Charm Key Chain
This braided leather heart charm from Simons screams high-quality and looks seamless on any dark coloured bag. Handcrafted from genuine lambskin with a snap-hook ring.
$125.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

POP MART The Monsters Big Into Energy Series-Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box
POP MART’s The Monsters Big Into Energy blind boxes have been all the rage, featuring a vinyl-face plush LABUBU pendant in a fun, fully random design that makes every unboxing exciting. Beloved by collectors, these stylized figures double as playful bag charms or eye-catching décor, making them a standout gift or personal collectible.
$37.99 on Amazon

 

Charmed Patent Nano Carryall Bag Charm
A purse for your purse? Yes, this little Kate Spade cutie is a shrunken-down version of their classic Maise carryall. It fits a few credit cards and your AirPods for petite functionality.
$128 at Kate Spade

 

Charmed Cocktail Book Bag Charm
This Kate Spade charmed cocktail book bag is the perfect little accessory for a night out on the town with the girls. It even has petite cocktail recipes inside.
$98 at Kate Spade
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hair Comb Charm
For those who love functional charms—this hair comb charm looks cute and keeps you looking cute too. Made from durable resin with a convenient push-ring closure.
$16 at Holt Renfrew
More Recommendations

 

Aritzia Bow Bag Charm
Put a bow on it—this deep green bag charm features a delicate bow detail. Made from 100% genuine leather with a keyring fastening.
$19.99 at Aritzia (was $52)

 

NOODOLL Ricedumpling Bag Charm
The mini Ricedumpling keyring is crafted from ultra-soft white fabric with a black ball chain, making it a cute, compact companion for keys or bags. Part of a handmade collection where every piece is unique, it’s made from 90% polyester and 10% PE beads, suitable for ages 3+ and imported.
$25 at Holt Renfrew
Story continues below advertisement

 

2 PCS Women Mini Backpack Keychain
You can finally get your dream Birkin, well… sort of—this 2-piece mini keychain and coin purse set comes in vibrant colours and features genuine leather and premium metal fittings.
$46.26 on Amazon

 

Clare V. Le Cheval Fob Bag Charm
This gold horse bag charm from Anthropologie makes a thoughtful gift for horse lovers or anyone who appreciates equestrian-inspired accessories.
$85.00 at Anthropologie

You may also like:

Rechargeable Hand Warmers – $36.99

Women’s Long Winter Down Coat – $79.99

Story continues below advertisement

Mini Vibration Plate – $146.35

Kim and Pom Sugar Cookies Candle – $29.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices