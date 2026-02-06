Send this page to someone via email

I have to admit—I love a classic bag. The only problem? Spotting at least two or three other women carrying the exact same one throughout the day. Is it as cringe-worthy as showing up in the same outfit at a party? Maybe not—but it got me thinking: how can I make my bag truly feel like mine? Enter: the handbag charm. Whether metal, leather, furry, or patent, bag charms are everywhere right now—and for good reason. That plain black bag instantly becomes one-of-a-kind with a fun accessory. These petite gems from Aritzia, Coach, Kate Spade, and more let you give your bag a little touch that’s as unique as you are.

Cherry Bag Charm Haven’t you heard? Cherries are all the range in the world of trendy bag charms. Attach this glittery little accessory onto any plain bag to instantly add visual appeal and personality. $120 at Coach

Aritzia Brutus Bag Charm Made from 100% genuine leather, this dachshund dog bag charm and keyring was made for dog-lovers. $52 at Aritzia

Braided Leather Heart Charm Key Chain This braided leather heart charm from Simons screams high-quality and looks seamless on any dark coloured bag. Handcrafted from genuine lambskin with a snap-hook ring. $125.00 at Simons

POP MART The Monsters Big Into Energy Series-Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box POP MART’s The Monsters Big Into Energy blind boxes have been all the rage, featuring a vinyl-face plush LABUBU pendant in a fun, fully random design that makes every unboxing exciting. Beloved by collectors, these stylized figures double as playful bag charms or eye-catching décor, making them a standout gift or personal collectible. $37.99 on Amazon

Charmed Patent Nano Carryall Bag Charm A purse for your purse? Yes, this little Kate Spade cutie is a shrunken-down version of their classic Maise carryall. It fits a few credit cards and your AirPods for petite functionality. $128 at Kate Spade

Charmed Cocktail Book Bag Charm This Kate Spade charmed cocktail book bag is the perfect little accessory for a night out on the town with the girls. It even has petite cocktail recipes inside. $98 at Kate Spade

Hair Comb Charm For those who love functional charms—this hair comb charm looks cute and keeps you looking cute too. Made from durable resin with a convenient push-ring closure. $16 at Holt Renfrew

Aritzia Bow Bag Charm Put a bow on it—this deep green bag charm features a delicate bow detail. Made from 100% genuine leather with a keyring fastening. $19.99 at Aritzia (was $52)

NOODOLL Ricedumpling Bag Charm The mini Ricedumpling keyring is crafted from ultra-soft white fabric with a black ball chain, making it a cute, compact companion for keys or bags. Part of a handmade collection where every piece is unique, it’s made from 90% polyester and 10% PE beads, suitable for ages 3+ and imported. $25 at Holt Renfrew

2 PCS Women Mini Backpack Keychain You can finally get your dream Birkin, well… sort of—this 2-piece mini keychain and coin purse set comes in vibrant colours and features genuine leather and premium metal fittings. $46.26 on Amazon

Clare V. Le Cheval Fob Bag Charm This gold horse bag charm from Anthropologie makes a thoughtful gift for horse lovers or anyone who appreciates equestrian-inspired accessories. $85.00 at Anthropologie

