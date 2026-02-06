The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
I have to admit—I love a classic bag. The only problem? Spotting at least two or three other women carrying the exact same one throughout the day. Is it as cringe-worthy as showing up in the same outfit at a party? Maybe not—but it got me thinking: how can I make my bag truly feel like mine? Enter: the handbag charm. Whether metal, leather, furry, or patent, bag charms are everywhere right now—and for good reason. That plain black bag instantly becomes one-of-a-kind with a fun accessory. These petite gems from Aritzia, Coach, Kate Spade, and more let you give your bag a little touch that’s as unique as you are.
POP MART’s The Monsters Big Into Energy blind boxes have been all the rage, featuring a vinyl-face plush LABUBU pendant in a fun, fully random design that makes every unboxing exciting. Beloved by collectors, these stylized figures double as playful bag charms or eye-catching décor, making them a standout gift or personal collectible.
The mini Ricedumpling keyring is crafted from ultra-soft white fabric with a black ball chain, making it a cute, compact companion for keys or bags. Part of a handmade collection where every piece is unique, it’s made from 90% polyester and 10% PE beads, suitable for ages 3+ and imported.
