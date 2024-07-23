Best birdfeeders to attract backyard birds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re looking for a way to attract a variety of birds to your yard this summer, adding a feeder to your outdoor décor is a great plan.

In addition, you’ll find yourself paying more attention to which types of birds frequent your yard, says Jody Allair, director of community engagement for Birds Canada.

Allair says the spike in interest in birdwatching that began during the pandemic has shown no signs of abating.

“Now and especially since the pandemic, the interest in birding and bird feeding–it’s just off the charts right now.”

Birdwatching is also good for mental health, says Allair.

“Birding (or birdwatching) is quite powerful on many levels… paying attention to birds has this really amazing effect,” he says, with a nod to studies which have demonstrated that people who spent time outdoors in the afternoon watching birds had lower levels of depression, anxiety and stress.

Paying attention to what’s flying around your neighbourhood and community can also be transformative. “It can transform people’s relationship with nature,” says Allair. He says becoming a birdwatcher often inspires people to think more about protecting the natural environment and conservation.

The best way to start is to get a feeder that suits your needs, and to learn a little bit more about the feathered friends that will likely pay your feeder a visit.

Platform feeders

Platform feeders, whether wood, metal or plastic, are a great way to attract birds of all sizes, but especially larger birds like grosbeaks, woodpeckers and blue jays. However, they will not keep squirrels away, so using these feeders versus a squirrel-proof feeder is really a matter of choice, says Allaire.

The number one thing to consider when deciding to put out a feeder is ensuring you clean it regularly. Putting out a feeder and never cleaning it can cause your birdfeeder to potentially spread disease, notes Allair. So, look for “easy to clean” over a cute design. Allair recommends cleaning a busy feeder once a week with warm soapy water and/or a mild bleach solution and a less busy feeder maybe once every two weeks. The key is to dry it thoroughly to ensure no moisture remains that could potentially cause mold or other diseases to develop.

Birds Choice Fly Through Platform Users raved about the Birds Choice platform because of they found it super easy to wipe down. They also loved its “virtually indestructible” design (it’s made of 95 per cent recycled plastic) and many said it stood up to weather such as rain and snow with ease. “Crucially,” said one watcher, “allows you to see birds on any side of the feeder.” $106.12 on Amazon

Nature’s Way Bird Cedar Platform Tray This highly rated feeder will blend nicely into any outdoor style as it’s made from high-quality insect and rot-resistant cedar. Its simple design allows it to be hung from virtually any sturdy branch and it comes with a removable tray that can be removed for washing. Its large surface area attracts juncos, cardinals, grosbeaks and more. $29.99 on Amazon

Nature’s Way Cedar Hopper Bird Feeder with Suet Cage Or, for something a little fancier but with the same ability to allow for proper drainage and air circulation, try the roofed version: $67.66 on Amazon

Squirrel-proof

Allair says some bird watchers dislike their seeds being snatched by squirrels, so in that case, go for a squirrel-proof feeder. Most are tube shaped with perches for smaller birds like nuthatches and chickadees. But Allair notes larger birds such as cardinals will have more difficulty perching on some of the smaller squirrel-proof options.

Brome 1024 Squirrel Buster Plus This well-built feeder automatically closes the feed portals if an adult squirrel lands on it and can hold a hearty 2.3 kilograms of feed. While it attracts smaller birds, it also features a larger “cardinal” ring to welcome the weightier birds. Users loved its durability and chew-proof resin material. Said one of many users entertained by watching squirrels try and fail to gain access: “Squirrels want it removed.”

Perky-Pet Squirrel-Be-Gone Feeder Or try a heavy duty, 1-kilogram all-metal feeder, extremely popular with bird lovers because of its ability to resist hungry squirrels via a similar system. The Perky Pet holds up against hot and cold weather and can host six avian visitors at a time. $39.88 on Amazon

Hummingbird feeder

Besides squirrel-proof or tube style products, Allair says the other main type birders might want to consider is a hummingbird feeder, as these tiny creatures feed on sugar water. He says rather than purchasing commercial hummingbird food, it’s healthier to make your own (mix four parts water with one part sugar). Orioles will also visit a hummingbird feeder if you remove the bee guards, he says.

Perky Pet Pinch Waist Hummingbird Feeder Inexpensive but effective, the Perky Pet attracts common hummingbirds including the Ruby Throated, which is one of the most commonly spotted in Canada and features a metallic green back. Fill it from the top and watch the hummingbirds come to you. And it comes apart in eight pieces for easy cleaning. $12.98 on Amazon $11.68 at Walmart

Feed

Allair highly recommends that rather than commercial bird seed, birders serve up black oil sunflower seeds and peanuts (beloved by blue jays). These protein-packed power foods are perfect for pretty much any bird, says Allair, and they’re more inexpensive than seed mixes which often contain filler that birds will pick over.

Black Oil Sunflower Seed A large bag should last several months or more. This one is 11.36 kg, and users say it attracts all kinds of birds (and some squirrels) to feeders. Bonus–no wasted seeds that they’ll just scatter on the ground. $39.99 at Canadian Tire

Allair says birders should continue to put out food in the winter. He recommends hanging suet or rendered fat in the winter. “Having suet is really important, especially for those cold snaps.”

Suet bird feeder Try this all-metal version from Lee Valley. It keeps commercial suet neatly inside while allowing birds to access food easily throughout the winter. $7.90 at Lee valley

High-end products

Dzees Smart Bird Feeder with Camera For keeping close track of your feathered visitors, try a product featuring a camera system. Not only can the Dzees unit send you photos and videos of bird visitors in real time via smartphone, but also it can suggest and identify which type of guest is investigating your feed! The Dzees can identify up to 1,000 bird species with an advanced AI system (requires a $4.99/month subscription). A great gift for true enthusiasts! $189.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Once you get started, Allair says, birdwatching can become addictive as you learn which birds visit your yard and become able to identify them. “Once you start paying attention, it’s hard to turn it off… that’s why birds are kind of magic.”