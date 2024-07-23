Best birdfeeders to attract backyard birds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’re looking for a way to attract a variety of birds to your yard this summer, adding a feeder to your outdoor décor is a great plan.
In addition, you’ll find yourself paying more attention to which types of birds frequent your yard, says Jody Allair, director of community engagement for Birds Canada.
Allair says the spike in interest in birdwatching that began during the pandemic has shown no signs of abating.
“Now and especially since the pandemic, the interest in birding and bird feeding–it’s just off the charts right now.”
Birdwatching is also good for mental health, says Allair.
“Birding (or birdwatching) is quite powerful on many levels… paying attention to birds has this really amazing effect,” he says, with a nod to studies which have demonstrated that people who spent time outdoors in the afternoon watching birds had lower levels of depression, anxiety and stress.
Paying attention to what’s flying around your neighbourhood and community can also be transformative. “It can transform people’s relationship with nature,” says Allair. He says becoming a birdwatcher often inspires people to think more about protecting the natural environment and conservation.
The best way to start is to get a feeder that suits your needs, and to learn a little bit more about the feathered friends that will likely pay your feeder a visit.
Platform feeders
Platform feeders, whether wood, metal or plastic, are a great way to attract birds of all sizes, but especially larger birds like grosbeaks, woodpeckers and blue jays. However, they will not keep squirrels away, so using these feeders versus a squirrel-proof feeder is really a matter of choice, says Allaire.
The number one thing to consider when deciding to put out a feeder is ensuring you clean it regularly. Putting out a feeder and never cleaning it can cause your birdfeeder to potentially spread disease, notes Allair. So, look for “easy to clean” over a cute design. Allair recommends cleaning a busy feeder once a week with warm soapy water and/or a mild bleach solution and a less busy feeder maybe once every two weeks. The key is to dry it thoroughly to ensure no moisture remains that could potentially cause mold or other diseases to develop.
Squirrel-proof
Allair says some bird watchers dislike their seeds being snatched by squirrels, so in that case, go for a squirrel-proof feeder. Most are tube shaped with perches for smaller birds like nuthatches and chickadees. But Allair notes larger birds such as cardinals will have more difficulty perching on some of the smaller squirrel-proof options.
Hummingbird feeder
Besides squirrel-proof or tube style products, Allair says the other main type birders might want to consider is a hummingbird feeder, as these tiny creatures feed on sugar water. He says rather than purchasing commercial hummingbird food, it’s healthier to make your own (mix four parts water with one part sugar). Orioles will also visit a hummingbird feeder if you remove the bee guards, he says.
Feed
Allair highly recommends that rather than commercial bird seed, birders serve up black oil sunflower seeds and peanuts (beloved by blue jays). These protein-packed power foods are perfect for pretty much any bird, says Allair, and they’re more inexpensive than seed mixes which often contain filler that birds will pick over.
Allair says birders should continue to put out food in the winter. He recommends hanging suet or rendered fat in the winter. “Having suet is really important, especially for those cold snaps.”
High-end products
Once you get started, Allair says, birdwatching can become addictive as you learn which birds visit your yard and become able to identify them. “Once you start paying attention, it’s hard to turn it off… that’s why birds are kind of magic.”
Comments