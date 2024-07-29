The best pool vacuums for effortless pool maintenance

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lounging by a pristine pool is a dream often interrupted by the reality of swimming pool maintenance. Without a full-time caretaker, debris can quickly make your pool unsightly. Thankfully, various pool vacuums are available to act as your personal pool cleaner, saving you time and effort. Whether you’re considering a manual pool vacuum, an automatic pool cleaner, or one of the advanced, wall-climbing robotic models, there’s an option suited to every pool type and budget. Dive in and discover the best pool vacuums to keep your pool sparkling clean all summer long.

Best manual pool vacuum

Sepetrel Pool Vacuum Head with Side Brushes A manual pool vacuum head is a must-have for every pool owner, offering ease of use, affordability, and the capability to spot clean specific areas. Among the top choices is the Sepetrel pool vacuum head, a personally tested favorite. It features a rotatable hose adapter that prevents kinks and tangles, making the cleaning process smoother. The durable corner brushes effectively remove dirt and debris from tight spaces with ease. Its weighted body ensures consistent contact with the pool floor, effortlessly picking up the smallest particles, so you don’t have to go over the same spots more than once. $45.99 on Amazon

Best automatic pool cleaner

Sunsolar Automatic Swimming Pool Vacuum The Sunsolar Automatic Swimming Pool Vacuum is a budget-friendly, side-suctioned cleaner that is suitable for in-ground and above-ground pools. The main appeal is its simplicity–just connect the hose to your pump, drop the unit in the pool and let it go to work! However, its effectiveness depends on the strength of your pump so if your pump lacks power, there may be leftover debris sitting on the pool floor. $175.95 on Amazon (was $239.95)

Best robotic vacuum for flat bottom pools

CoasTeering Planet Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner If you’re looking to save time and energy on your summer pool maintenance, then a robotic pool vacuum is the perfect solution. With up to 120 minutes of clean time on a single charge, the Coasteering Planet Pro can scrub over 1200 sq. ft of pool area leaving your pool sparkly clean. Suitable for above-ground and in-ground swimming pools, this pool vacuum activates instantly with the press of a button. Note: It cannot climb sloped floors, steps or walls, so consider your pool design before purchasing. Buy on Amazon

Best robotic vacuum for sloped pools

Polaris P955 Robotic Pool Cleaner Meet the Polaris P955, the ultimate pool cleaning powerhouse. With its 4WD capabilities, it effortlessly cleans floors, scrubs waterlines and vacuums stairs, saving you time and back pain. The remote control allows you to pilot the vacuum for targeted cleaning, while the included caddy ensures easy mobility and storage. Thanks to its Automated Lift System, the robot conveniently rises to the waterline for easy retrieval once it’s done cleaning. Although the Polaris P955 comes with a steeper price tag, its top-to-bottom cleaning power is worth every penny. $1670 on Amazon

Best pool vacuum for skimming

Aiper Surfer S1 While pool vacuums tackle dirt on the pool floor, skimmers capture floating debris. A handheld skimmer net works great but is manual and requires frequent use, especially if your pool is surrounded by trees. Enter the Aiper Surfer S1, a solar-powered robotic pool skimmer that floats across the pool surface, collecting dead bugs and leaves. This innovative skimmer allows you to enjoy more time playing and relaxing in a clean pool, making pool maintenance easier and more efficient. $399.99 (was $469.99) on Aiper