The Curator

6 best women’s shapewear for comfort and support

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 26, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
women's shapewear View image in full screen
Finding the right shapewear doesn't have to be daunting.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shapewear is never a necessity, but for moments when extra support is needed–weddings, parties, a hot date–it’s your best companion.

With so many options out there, from buzzy brands like Shapermint and SKIMS to longtime favourite SPANX, finding the right fit may be daunting.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear on the market for guaranteed comfort and reliable support. Read on for our six favourite finds.

 

SHAPERX Tummy Control Bodysuit for Women
For all-in-one ease, this tummy control bodysuit by SHAPERX can be worn on its own or under an outfit as shapewear. It holds snug to your core and provides lifting action to the chest.
$52.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts
An Amazon best-seller, these shapewear shorts are the perfect snug fit. No matter the occasion, they provide comfort and control under any outfit, so your waist and thighs feel supported and slimmed.
$25.49 on Amazon

 

SHAPERMINT Scoop Neck Camisole for Women
Another bestselling shapewear product, this scoop neck camisole by SHAPERMINT provides seamless support, thanks to its nylon spandex material, and comes in a variety of chic colours for everyday wear.
$34 on Amazon

 

SHAPERX Tummy Control Fajas Seamless Body Shaper
For undetectable support, opt for this SHAPERX bodysuit that was also built with softness and moisture-wicking in mind. The step-in design and open gusset add convenience to the piece.
$52.19 on Amazon (was $57.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

SIMIYA Tummy Control Shapewear
With its cross-elastic band design that applies force to stubborn areas, get ready to feel slimmer than ever in these SIMIYA shapewear briefs. The double-layer crotch design is made of 100 per cent cotton, for superior comfort.
$18.99 on Amazon

 

Skims shapewear
Skims Seamless Sculpt High-Waisted Thong
*Add to cart* before these high waisted thongs sell out. A fan-favourite, these SKIMS full coverage briefs are made with the brand’s seamless sculpt fabrication, for a barely-there look and feel.
$58 at Skims

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

