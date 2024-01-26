6 best women’s shapewear for comfort and support

Send this page to someone via email

Shapewear is never a necessity, but for moments when extra support is needed–weddings, parties, a hot date–it’s your best companion.

With so many options out there, from buzzy brands like Shapermint and SKIMS to longtime favourite SPANX, finding the right fit may be daunting.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear on the market for guaranteed comfort and reliable support. Read on for our six favourite finds.

SHAPERX Tummy Control Bodysuit for Women For all-in-one ease, this tummy control bodysuit by SHAPERX can be worn on its own or under an outfit as shapewear. It holds snug to your core and provides lifting action to the chest. $52.99 on Amazon

SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts An Amazon best-seller, these shapewear shorts are the perfect snug fit. No matter the occasion, they provide comfort and control under any outfit, so your waist and thighs feel supported and slimmed. $25.49 on Amazon

SHAPERMINT Scoop Neck Camisole for Women Another bestselling shapewear product, this scoop neck camisole by SHAPERMINT provides seamless support, thanks to its nylon spandex material, and comes in a variety of chic colours for everyday wear. $34 on Amazon

SHAPERX Tummy Control Fajas Seamless Body Shaper For undetectable support, opt for this SHAPERX bodysuit that was also built with softness and moisture-wicking in mind. The step-in design and open gusset add convenience to the piece. $52.19 on Amazon (was $57.99)

SIMIYA Tummy Control Shapewear With its cross-elastic band design that applies force to stubborn areas, get ready to feel slimmer than ever in these SIMIYA shapewear briefs. The double-layer crotch design is made of 100 per cent cotton, for superior comfort. $18.99 on Amazon

Skims Seamless Sculpt High-Waisted Thong *Add to cart* before these high waisted thongs sell out. A fan-favourite, these SKIMS full coverage briefs are made with the brand’s seamless sculpt fabrication, for a barely-there look and feel. $58 at Skims

