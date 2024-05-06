Looking to organize your home? Try these 5 versatile items

Send this page to someone via email

In an ideal world, a home is an organized haven. Choosing versatile products that seamlessly adapt to your lifestyle and evolving living space can help. Read on for five items designed to harmonize with various spaces–including yours!

Lazy Susan Organizer A turntable is my favourite organizing product because it allows accessibility and visibility at once. It’s simple yet creates structure in your space while giving items a designated home. The best part? They’re versatile enough to be used in nearly any room–from kitchens and bathrooms to garages and beyond. $33.99 on Amazon

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Pantry Organizer Bins A clear bin helps contain items, so they are not free floating in your space. Bonus: When you can see what you have, you are less likely to purchase duplicate items. Use a clear bin anywhere–from your pantry and closets to the laundry room and more. $28.99 on Amazon (was $36.94)

The Expandable Drawer Insert Though primarily used for cutlery and utensils, there are many other uses for drawer inserts. This expandable insert can help maximize drawer real estate–just be sure to measure beforehand. Add these to your bathrooms, home study, junk drawers and other areas that demand extra tidiness. $21.99 at Home Hardware

Blanket Basket Great for organization that doubles as decor, a woven basket can be useful for a catchall in cluttered areas of the home and for products like pet toys and first aid kits. $33.29 on Amazon (was $36.99)

The Drawer Divided Insert Drawer divider inserts provide structure and keep items contained and tidy. These are super easy to add and remove whenever needed. The expandable feature of the insert allows you to maximize the drawer to its fullest capacity–no wasted space here! Use these in your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom drawers. $34.98 on Amazon (was $47.99)

Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.