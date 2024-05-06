Looking to organize your home? Try these 5 versatile items

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
In an ideal world, a home is an organized haven. Choosing versatile products that seamlessly adapt to your lifestyle and evolving living space can help. Read on for five items designed to harmonize with various spaces–including yours!
A turntable is my favourite organizing product because it allows accessibility and visibility at once. It’s simple yet creates structure in your space while giving items a designated home. The best part? They’re versatile enough to be used in nearly any room–from kitchens and bathrooms to garages and beyond.
A clear bin helps contain items, so they are not free floating in your space. Bonus: When you can see what you have, you are less likely to purchase duplicate items. Use a clear bin anywhere–from your pantry and closets to the laundry room and more.
Though primarily used for cutlery and utensils, there are many other uses for drawer inserts. This expandable insert can help maximize drawer real estate–just be sure to measure beforehand. Add these to your bathrooms, home study, junk drawers and other areas that demand extra tidiness.
Drawer divider inserts provide structure and keep items contained and tidy. These are super easy to add and remove whenever needed. The expandable feature of the insert allows you to maximize the drawer to its fullest capacity–no wasted space here! Use these in your kitchen, bathroom and bedroom drawers.
