7 genius cleaning products to simplify your life

Hundreds of funky new cleaning tools come out promising to save us time and cleaning effort, but how do we know which ones really work? That’s where I come in, your trusted cleaning expert, to tell you what’s a no and what’s a go! Let’s have a look at some of my most recent finds.

Water Bottle Cleaning Brush for Sink If you have water bottles galore in your home, consider getting one of these brushes. Many of these bottles are not dishwasher-safe, and we need a solution. I like this brush because it’s convenient and double-sided, so it speeds through cleaning. The brush has suction cups that will stick to the side of your kitchen sink. Add some dish soap to your water bottle, then scrub sideways to clean and refresh your bottles! $12.99 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Stove gap fillers If you own a slide-in stove, you’ve likely encountered numerous cooking mishaps, with crumbs, sauce, and spills slipping into the gap between the counter and the stove. This solution is quick and easy to install, and it’s also top-rack dishwasher safe. Simply order the correct size for your counter, choose your preferred color, and apply it over a clean surface. Now, spills and crumbs will be prevented from entering that pesky gap. $13.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Kitchen Sink Splash Guard Another troublesome spot in the kitchen is the area around the faucet—it’s a huge splash zone! Plus, there are soap and sponges, and the area often accumulates water buildup, leaving behind gunk and hard water stains. This sink splash guard is cool because you can cut the rubber ring to fit your faucet base. It also features a slight angle and channeling to help direct water back into the sink, while elevating wet items like sponges for quick drying. $19.99 on Amazon

Laptop Brush and Cleaner Let’s be honest: we often eat while using our laptops. Crumbs scatter all over the keyboard and dust can accumulate over time on the keyboard and other components, while the screen becomes smeared with gunk. This handy tool solves the problem of both a dirty screen and a dirty keyboard. Use one side to brush dust and debris out of the keyboard—I prefer to stand the keyboard on its side for this—and the other side to clean the screen. Just remember to turn off your computer before doing this! $16.99 on Amazon

Blade Brush knife cleaner Any good home chef will tell you two things: you always need more butter, and never put a chef’s knife in the dishwasher. Handwashing a large chef’s knife can be a tad risky because it’s easy to cut yourself. This brush looks like a mouth with bristly teeth and is a great way to safely slide a soapy blade into the bristles, clean the knife and keep your hands protected at the same time. This handy tool also works wonders for cutlery and smaller knives. $14.96 on Amazon

Shaving and trimming cape for men This cape offers an ingenious solution to contain that pesky hair that flies all over the bathroom. Simply don the cape, use the suction cups to stick it to the mirror, and start clipping away. When done, simply remove the cape and dispose of everything safely in the garbage without any spills. $9.99 on Amazon

Makeup brush cleaner and dryer Dirty makeup brushes can be a hassle! It’s important to clean them after each use to prevent depositing different colors onto your skin and avoid cross-contamination. Plus, dirty brushes can lead to breakouts. I struggle to clean my brushes regularly because it’s such a chore, but this little gadget makes it much easier. Simply add soap and water, apply it to the brush, place the brush on the base, spin it in the liquid, spin it out to speed up drying, and then allow it to dry! $23.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Melissa Maker is a cleaning expert, author, and host of the Clean My Space channel on YouTube with over 2.1 million subscribers. Her tips and videos are seen worldwide and she helps people like her find faster, easier and better ways to clean in the least amount of time