Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

Looking to shop discounts?Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Soundcore, The Gym People and more coveted brand items.
This powerhouse of a juicer is equipped with two-speed control for extracting both soft and hard fruits and veggies. Its slow extraction technology ensures maximum nutrient preservation and higher juice yield. Plus, its upgraded spiral auger guarantees efficient grinding and separation for purer juice.
Stunning sound meets featherweight comfort–these super chic Soundcore earbuds boast superior sound quality thanks to oversized triple-layer drivers for boosted bass. With a weight of just 0.16oz, they feel practically weightless, while AI-enhanced calls ensure crystal-clear calls.
This 17-piece cookware set is crafted for convenience and quality cooking. Stackable pots and pans with detachable handles save up to 70 per cent more space, ideal for any kitchen. The unique removable handle is sturdy, supporting up to 22 pounds. Enjoy healthy cooking with the granite non-stick coating and effortless cleaning with dishwasher-safe design.
This oh-so-soft hoodie is crafted for ultimate warmth and style. Made with cozy fleece lining, it keeps you comfortably snug. The half zipper design offers versatility and a flattering V-neck silhouette, while thumb holes at the cuffs keep hands warm.
Infused with rosemary oil, caffeine and biotin, this powerhouse ProBliva formula promotes thicker, longer and fuller hair, giving you the mane you’ve always dreamed of.
