13 handy helpers for school lunch this year

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You could stick to the usual school lunch routine—a cheese sandwich, apple, cookies and the rest. But if that lunch often returns home suspiciously untouched, it might be time to mix things up. Looking for fresh inspiration? These containers, fun notes and sandwich shapers could be just what you need to spark excitement and creativity in your child’s lunchbox this year.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container This stackable container allows you to pack an entire meal in one neat, multi-level box. Available in a range of colours, it keeps everything fresh—even if you prepare it the night before. The design also features a built-in sauce container and a reusable fork, both of which fit snugly beneath the airtight lid for added convenience. $22.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Eco Lunch Bag Crafted from recycled polyester, this lunch bag features an insulated interior to keep meals perfectly cold or warm. The easy-to-use zippers are designed for little hands, making it simple to open. Plus, it comes in a variety of adorable designs to suit every child’s style. $29.99 at Indigo

Trudeau Fuel K2 Sandwich Box For a more eco-friendly way to pack sandwiches this school year, this reusable sandwich box is the perfect solution. Not only is it microwave and dishwasher safe, but you’ll also appreciate the attached lid—no more hunting through the cupboard for a matching top! $16.99 on Amazon

Lunch Box for Men Women Adults Small If your teen wants a simpler lunch bag, this one comes in a variety of colours (and even a few patterns) for them to choose from. It’s frill-free and is lined with aluminum film to help keep your lunches toasty or chilly. Pockets inside and out also make it easy to tuck things such as wet naps, cutlery and more. $19.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Sandwich Cutter for Kids Parents of picky eaters, relief is in sight! Make lunchtime fun by turning sandwiches into dinosaurs, hearts and more (and don’t worry—you can save the crusts for bread pudding or breadcrumbs). This 28-piece set includes 14 fruit and vegetable cutters, plus vibrant mini forks for your child to spear their food with, adding a playful touch to every meal. Buy on Amazon

Salad Dressing Container to Go For parents of fussy eaters, dips can be the perfect way to encourage kids to eat fruits, veggies, crackers and more during lunch. These reusable sauce cups, complete with silicone lids, are a game-changer—users rave about their spill-proof design, ensuring dips stay securely inside. $13.1 on Amazon

Facune 8 Sets Wheat Straw Cutlery Cute, colourful and complete with a handy travel set, these cutlery sets check all the boxes. They’re microwave and dishwasher-safe, and with eight sets in one affordable pack, what’s not to love? $25.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Pack of 42 Silicone Baking Cups Reusable Muffin Cups My son used to love the homemade “Lunchables” I made, where I packed crackers, meats, cheeses and of course, a treat in a reusable container using liners like these. These stackable, dishwasher-safe liners come in various fun shapes, keeping lunches both tidy and exciting! $16.99 on Amazon

Divided Snackle Box If your child isn’t a fan of sandwiches, ditch the lunch bag and try packing a snackle box filled with a variety of bite-sized foods. It’s fridge and freezer-safe, perfect for those who pack lunches the night before. Just keep in mind, reviewers suggest sticking to “drier” snacks and avoiding wet foods like watermelon for the best results. $26.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Ice Pack for Lunch Bags and Freezer Chests Parents know that slim freezer packs are essential for lunch bags, and having a few extras is always handy. These packs are 100% BPA-free and non-toxic, which is reassuring given their proximity to food. Reviewers appreciate how quickly they freeze, thanks to their thin design, and how effectively they keep items cold for extended periods. $18.22 on Amazon (was $25.45)

Story continues below advertisement

Funkins Reusable Cloth Napkins If sustainability is important to you, consider adding one of these adorable cloth napkins to your child’s lunch, especially if they’re prone to spills. Available in a range of colours and patterns, these soft cloth napkins are designed with parents in mind—they feature a sewn-in name tag for easy identification. Buy on Amazon

Kids Water Bottles A reliable water bottle—ideally more than one, since they tend to go missing—helps keep your child hydrated throughout the school day. This bottle stands out for its durability and lightweight design, and the double vacuum insulation ensures that liquids stay cold all day long. Reviewers appreciate its sturdy construction and effective temperature retention. $22.99 on Amazon

Canopy Street Kids' Affirmation Lunch Box Notes You love the idea of adding notes to your child’s lunch daily but often forget. This colorful pack of notes makes it effortless. Suitable for various ages, each card has space on the back for a personal message, allowing you to add a special touch whenever you like. $16.5 on Amazon