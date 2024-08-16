Back-to-school checklists for every student

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the summer days draw to a close and the school bells beckon, it’s time to prepare young scholars for the upcoming school year. But where to start?
We’ve cut the guesswork for you with comprehensive back-to-school checklists tailored for every scholastic stage. From essential supplies to must-have gear, read on to find everything needed to ace your child’s return to the classroom.
Kindergarten supplies
Time to bring out the tissues—your little one is heading off to kindergarten! Make their transition special with the cutest supplies that will help them feel right at home in their new school environment.
Must have
More must-haves
Nice to have
More nice-to-haves
Elementary school (Grades 1-3)
Primary grades are a whole new adventure for your child. They’ll need supplies they’ve never used before—like pencil sharpeners, rulers and erasers. Practicality is key, but there’s always room to add a touch of cuteness to their essentials.
Must have
More must-haves
- Lunchbox
- Water bottle
- Pencil case
- Pencils
- Pencil crayons
- Pencil sharpener
- Washable markers
- Glue sticks
- Blunt scissors
- Eraser
- Ruler
- Duotangs
- Ruled paper
Nice to have
More nice-to-haves
Elementary school (Grades 4-6)
It’s time to elevate their school supply game. This year, your student will need more than just the basics—think binders, calculators, dividers and beyond.
Must have
More must-haves
- Backpack
- Lunchbox
- Water bottle
- Pencil case
- Pencils
- Pencil crayons
- Pencil sharpener
- Washable markers
- Glue sticks
- Calculator
- Scissors
- Eraser
- Ruler
- Duotangs
- Ruled paper
Nice to have
More nice-to-haves
Middle school & High school
Middle school and high school are pivotal years in your child’s life. Ensure they’re fully equipped to excel academically—with everything from scientific calculators to highlighters—while keeping their style on point.
Must have
More must-haves
- Backpack
- Lunchbox
- Water bottle
- Pencil case
- Pencils
- Pencil crayons
- Pencil sharpener
- Pens
- White-out
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Calculator
- Scissors
- Eraser
- Ruler
- Protractor set
- Binders
- Ruled paper
- Graph paper
- Combination lock
Nice to have
More nice-to-haves
University & College
Your baby is embarking on an exciting new chapter—college life! Whether they’re moving away or commuting to and from campus, they’ll need a collection of essential items to succeed in their classes. From notebooks and laptops to dorm room must-haves and a chic wardrobe, it’s time to prepare them for this journey with everything they’ll need to thrive.
Academic must have
More academic must-haves
- Backpack
- Pencil case
- Mechanical pencils
- Pens
- White-out
- Highlighters
- Subject dividers
- Calculator (if needed)
- Eraser
- Binders
- Ruled paper
- Graph paper (if needed)
- Printer paper
- Notebooks & agenda
- Printer
Academic nice-to-have
More academic nice-to-haves
Dorm must have
More dorm must haves
- Toothbrush
- Shampoo & conditioner
- Face wash
- Hand soap
- Body soap
- Loofah
- Shower caddy
- Towels
- Toilet paper
- Pillow
- Duvet cover & bedsheets
- Mugs, dishes & bowls
- Dish soap
- Sponges
- Clothes hangers
- Desk lamp
Dorm nice-to-have
More dorm nice-to-haves
Campus must have
More campus must haves
Campus nice-to-have
More campus nice-to-haves
