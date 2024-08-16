Back-to-school checklists for every student

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the summer days draw to a close and the school bells beckon, it’s time to prepare young scholars for the upcoming school year. But where to start?

We’ve cut the guesswork for you with comprehensive back-to-school checklists tailored for every scholastic stage. From essential supplies to must-have gear, read on to find everything needed to ace your child’s return to the classroom.

Kindergarten supplies

Time to bring out the tissues—your little one is heading off to kindergarten! Make their transition special with the cutest supplies that will help them feel right at home in their new school environment.

Must have

Bento Box Perfect for school lunches, this Bento Box offers leak-proof compartments and a durable design. With five compartments and 1300 ml capacity, it makes packing a variety of healthy meals easy and mess-free. $22.99 on Amazon

More must-haves

Nice to have

Crayola My First 3 Count Safety Scissors Ideal for first-time scissor users, this set includes three safety scissors with plastic blades and round tips. With straight, wavy and zigzag cut styles, they’re perfect for preschoolers exploring arts and crafts safely and creatively at school. $10.98 on Amazon (was $13.59)

More nice-to-haves

Elementary school (Grades 1-3)

Primary grades are a whole new adventure for your child. They’ll need supplies they’ve never used before—like pencil sharpeners, rulers and erasers. Practicality is key, but there’s always room to add a touch of cuteness to their essentials.

Must have

Roblox Backpack Perfect for Roblox fans, this large backpack holds school essentials and a 13.3-inch laptop. It features a coded lock for security, a USB charging port and a separate pencil bag—ideal for showcasing Roblox and bonding with classmates. $39.99 on Amazon

More must-haves

Nice to have

Pencil Grips - 6 Pack These ergonomic silicone pencil grips correct writing posture, reduce hand fatigue and ensure comfort while writing. Durable and non-slip, they help prevent finger deformation while making writing easier for both right and left-handers. $8.99 on Amazon

More nice-to-haves

Elementary school (Grades 4-6)

It’s time to elevate their school supply game. This year, your student will need more than just the basics—think binders, calculators, dividers and beyond.

Must have

1 Inch 3 Ring Binders Kids can keep organized with these chic pastel three-ring binders. Featuring clear view pockets on the front, spine and back for easy sheet insertion, plus 12 customizable labels for quick identification, they’re perfect for school projects and assignments. $35.99 on Amazon

More must-haves

Nice to have

Post-it Notes These Post-it Notes are perfect for notetaking. The adhesive stays put yet repositions easily, making them ideal for marking documents or jotting down ideas. They’re easy to write on and great for organizing your thoughts. $5.94 on Amazon (was $6.99)

More nice-to-haves

Middle school & High school

Middle school and high school are pivotal years in your child’s life. Ensure they’re fully equipped to excel academically—with everything from scientific calculators to highlighters—while keeping their style on point.

Must have

Casio Scientific Calculator This scientific calculator is perfect for students, offering 240 built-in functions and a 2-line display. It features solar and battery backup, 2-variable statistics with regression analysis and a multi-replay function to streamline repetitive calculations. $12.97 on Amazon (was $18.99)

More must-haves

Nice to have

BIC Wite-Out This correction tape dries instantly, allowing you to write over it immediately. Fast, clean and easy to use, each roll provides 11.9 meters of coverage–perfect for quick homework corrections. $6.09 on Amazon

More nice-to-haves

University & College

Your baby is embarking on an exciting new chapter—college life! Whether they’re moving away or commuting to and from campus, they’ll need a collection of essential items to succeed in their classes. From notebooks and laptops to dorm room must-haves and a chic wardrobe, it’s time to prepare them for this journey with everything they’ll need to thrive.

First, a note on nutrition! It’s incredibly important to ensure your child receives the right balance of protein and nutrients while juggling their busy school schedule. Good Protein is here to support them with delicious, plant-based shakes enriched with essential vitamins. These shakes are any easy way to get a boost of nutrition, helping them stay fueled and focused throughout the day.

Good Protein Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder (Cookies & Cream, 442g) This cookies and cream shake is sure to be the best-tasting vegan protein blend they’ll ever taste. With seven grams of prebiotic fiber to keep you full, it’s a perfect meal replacement. It’s also easy to mix and made with all-natural, organic superfoods. $36.95 on Amazon

Academic must have

Apple MacBook Air Laptop This Macbook Air Laptop boasts all-day battery life of up to 18 hours, ensuring you stay productive through long classes and study sessions. The Apple M1 chip delivers up to 3.5x faster performance, ideal for multitasking between research, projects and creative work. Its 8GB of superfast memory and stunning 13.3” Retina display make reading and writing essays, editing documents and viewing course materials a breeze! $1649 on Amazon

More academic must-haves

Academic nice-to-have

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Enjoy high-definition entertainment and seamless streaming, reading and gaming (for when they need a study break!), courtesy of 3 GB RAM and 1080p Full HD display. Bonus: this tablet has a 13-hour battery–ideal for long days on campus. $189.99 on Amazon

More academic nice-to-haves

Dorm must have

Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste They’ll have the pearliest whites on campus thanks to this enamel-safe whitening toothpaste. Formulated with dentist-recommended two per cent hydrogen peroxide, it tackles deep stains beyond the surface, lightening teeth by up to four shades. $5.97 on Amazon

More dorm must haves

Dorm nice-to-have

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Hot & Cold Coffee Maker Coffee, but make it iced! This new Keurig machine automatically adjusts brew temperature, starting off hot to help extract full flavour, then cooling down for less ice melt. It works like magic, so they can enjoy an iced drink on campus without draining their bank account. $119.84 on Amazon (was $136.39)

More dorm nice-to-haves

Campus must have

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler Help them stay refreshed all day long on campus with this coveted tumbler. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. $59 on Amazon

More campus must haves

Campus nice-to-have

Reformation Paloma Cropped Cashmere Crew For campus fashionistas, this oversized and roomy sweater made from a fine-gauge recycled cashmere blend combines style with sustainability. And the best part? It’s on sale, along with other Reformation must-haves for back-to-school. Now is the perfect time to splurge on your kid’s wardrobe! $201.60 at Reformation (was $288)

More campus nice-to-haves