Consumer

Over 300K Samsung stoves in Canada recalled over fire hazard

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Samsung recalls 300,000+ ranges due to fire hazard'
Health Matters: Samsung recalls 300,000+ ranges due to fire hazard
WATCH: Health Matters: Samsung recalls 300,000+ ranges due to fire hazard
Thousands of electric stoves are being recalled because of a fire risk that has injured some people in Canada.

Health Canada issued the recall on Thursday for several models of Samsung’s electric slide-in ranges because the front-mounted knobs can “accidently activate” through contact by people and pets and pose a fire hazard.

Approximately 326,250 units of the affected ranges were sold from 2013 to August 2024 across the country.

Samsung stove recall
Some Samsung electric ranges are being recalled in Canada because of a fire hazard. Photo courtesy: Health Canada

Samsung Electronic Canada said it is providing customers with a set of free knob locks or covers, depending on their model, to prevent “accidental activations.”

Customers can continue using their recalled stoves while they wait to receive the free set compatible with their model, but should take some safety precautions, the company said.

Health Canada is advising customers who are using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers to make sure that children and pets are kept away from the knobs, to not leave objects on the range when not in use and to turn the knobs off after cooking before leaving home or going to sleep.

Those who have Wi-Fi enabled ranges can turn on the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts when a cooktop burner is turned on, the agency said.

Samsung stove recall View image in full screen
These are the model numbers of the recalled Samsung stoves. Photo courtesy: Samsung Electronic Canada

As of Wednesday, 57 incidents and seven injuries have been reported to Samsung related to the affected products.

Customers who have the recalled stoves can go to Samsung Canada’s website to request a free knob kit.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

