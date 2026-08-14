Certain Whole Foods products recalled over salmonella fears linked to U.S.

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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says certain Whole Foods Market guacamoles, salsas and prepared foods sold online in Ontario have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall is associated with salmonella-contaminated jalapenos from Mexico that have been linked to outbreaks in the U.S., according to the agency.

Products impacted by the recall range from prepared foods such as chicken quesadillas, several types of salsas, guacamoles and pico de gallo, with the latest best-before date being Aug. 16.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the recall states.

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“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

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There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that jalapeno peppers distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors, grown in Sinaloa, Mexico, were being recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in the U.S. that has spread across 27 states.

More than 300 cases have been confirmed by the CDC, resulting in 36 hospitalizations.

The list of 20 recalled foods includes diced jalapenos, rice and bean burrito, spicy roast beef sandwich, spicy pimento cheese dip and fiesta-style shrimp salad, sold at grocery stores including Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Kroger and Whole Foods.