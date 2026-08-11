Taylor Farms recalls jalapeno products amid salmonella outbreak

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Food producer Taylor Fresh Foods, the parent company of Taylor Farms, said it has voluntarily recalled several of its prepared foods with jalapenos due to possible salmonella contamination, including salsa, taco dip, pico de gallo and guacamole.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled its iceberg lettuce products sourced from central Mexico because of a potential link to a multistate cyclospora outbreak that has sickened people across the U.S.

In a press release shared on Sunday, the company said that said, “Upon notification that Coast Citrus Distributors is voluntarily recalling fresh jalapeños due to potential Salmonella contamination, Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling finished products containing jalapeños subject to this recall.”

“The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to fresh jalapeños supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors. A grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, that supplies to Coast Citrus Distributors was identified as the potential source in this outbreak,” the press release added.

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Taylor Farms said that it is “no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers.”

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“To date, Taylor Fresh Foods is not aware of any reported illnesses linked to its products containing jalapeños,” the company added.

The recalled products were distributed to retail distribution centres across 26 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

They include a “best if used by” date up to and including Aug. 16, 2026.

The list of 20 recalled foods includes diced jalapenos, rice and bean burrito, spicy roast beef sandwich, spicy pimento cheese dip and fiesta-style shrimp salad. The items were sold at grocery stores including Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Kroger and Whole Foods.

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Consumers who have any recalled products should discard them immediately and not consume them, Taylor Farms added, noting that refunds are available at the location of purchase.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials said businesses should check their inventory for the recalled jalapeno peppers and not sell or serve them.

The jalapenos were supplied by California-based Coast Citrus Distributors and sourced from Mexico, the CDC said. They were served at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Qdoba and other restaurants.

Last Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed it was investigating a salmonella outbreak tied to several Mexican-style, quick-service restaurants, with jalapenos being the suspected source. Officials identified 110 cases in the state.

Chipotle made up the majority of those cases where health officials were able to reach impacted consumers for an interview — who ate at the chain between mid-June and mid-July — but not all.

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed that it had removed jalapenos from its restaurants after determining the peppers could potentially be tied to the salmonella outbreak public health officials are investigating.

In a brief statement, Chipotle maintained that the “health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority” — and that it had pulled the jalapenos out of an abundance of caution and “replaced them with product from different growers” in all locations where a previous common lot had been distributed.

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Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be more severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The latest salmonella outbreak arrives as a handful of fast-casual chains are still wrestling with the fallout of a separate, wider cyclospora — a diarrhea-causing parasitic illness — outbreak linked to shredded lettuce that has sickened thousands of Americans.

Taylor Farms was also linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak after supplying lettuce to Taco Bell restaurants, which investigators initially suspected to be the source of the outbreak.

The company recalled iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico. Reports of a false positive from a test conducted on Taylor Farms lettuce from Mexico circulated in late July.

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Authorities are still looking for other potential sources.

—with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press