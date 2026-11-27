Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rains that flooded communities in the eastern U.S. began to ease on Friday, and crews gradually restored power to hundreds of thousands of customers after a wave of Thanksgiving storms swept across North America.

Severe weather disrupted travel, downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings, and prompted water rescues from New York to Virginia. In New York City, treacherous conditions forced the first postponement of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in its more than 100-year history.

Story continues below advertisement

In other parts of the country, wet snow fell as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain moved through northern New England. Cold rain fell over the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Lower Great Lakes, including parts of southern Ontario, where Environment Canada issued freezing rain alerts and warned of wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Another storm system in the Northwest brought rain along coastal Oregon on Friday, and more snow was forecast in the Cascade Range, which stretches from southern British Columbia through Washington and Oregon into Northern California. Snow was also forecast in the mountains in Montana and Wyoming.

Conditions began to clear up through much of the U.S. on Friday, but the system could take some time to weaken, the National Weather Service said on its website, which also warned of blustery winds across the east and issued coastal flood warnings through Friday from New Jersey to Virginia.

View image in full screen Heavy rain and strong winds from a powerful coastal storm caused flooding across streets in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026. Floodwaters covered parts of the streets as the storm brought challenging weather conditions to the Jersey Shore. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

More than 480,000 homes and businesses lost power on Friday; at the outage’s peak, more than 900,000 were without electricity, the Associated Press reported. In Maryland, nearly 2 million people were told they could resume normal water use after being urged to conserve it during the storm.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 1,100 flights were delayed, and at least 116 were cancelled by Friday morning, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

A fishing pier partially collapsed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Avalon, New Jersey residents scrambled to pump out surges of saltwater, bringing some of the most significant tides in the seaside community’s history.

Meanwhile, high tides drove waves that flooded the Pacific coast, disrupting bus and train service across California.

Record tides along the California coast prompted evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

The severe weather came the same week U.S. President Donald Trump approved Florida’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration after historic flooding in October and November.

The $100 million fund will unlock “critical federal recovery resources for residents, businesses, and local governments devastated by the flooding,” according to Florida lawmakers.

“Hundreds of Florida families have lost their homes, cars, and personal belongings and are facing an especially difficult Thanksgiving. The President’s approval of this Major Disaster Declaration is welcome news and will help get our families and small businesses the resources they desperately need to recover and rebuild,” said Rep. Lois Frankel.

— with files from the Associated Press