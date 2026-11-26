Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, says he plans to gift every child in the U.S. two shares in SpaceX, his telecommunications, space exploration and AI conglomerate, amid intense public and political scrutiny of the technology sector.
“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” he wrote on X Wednesday.
SpaceX would transfer the shares next month, he said in a later post, while Musk would distribute his personal shares next year.
In practice, the shares will be gifted to children with current and active Trump accounts, tax-advantaged investment accounts created for children under age 18.
The White House said last month that it had opened almost 70 million Trump accounts.
The Tesla founder announced the $18-billion giveaway the day before Thanksgiving and hours after the FCC approved SpaceX’s plan to put 1 million data-centre satellites in orbit.
The approval also comes amid rising concerns about the growth of AI computing infrastructure, its environmental impact and the economic and political influence of technology billionaires.
Get breaking National news
Astronomers have long been concerned about such developments in space, and the American Astronomical Society said it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the FCC’s decision.
It warned the proposed constellation would “significantly undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities” and the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky.
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell separately announced a personal gift of more than 2 million SpaceX shares.
Shotwell’s initial gifts will go to 11- to 17-year-olds living in U.S. neighbourhoods with a median family income of $57,000 or less, and to those in locales with too few residents for the census to report a median income.
She also said children in military families serving overseas, children in foster care, and children in counties near the Shotwell home in Texas with a median family income of $90,000 or less will receive shares, she announced in an X post signed off “God Bless America.”
“SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary. We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit,” the company said.
Chez Anbu, head of wealth advisory at OCBC in Singapore, said on Thursday that “the initiative clearly helps broaden public participation in the SpaceX story,” Reuters reported.
“Giving children a direct economic stake in the company creates a powerful narrative around broader participation in the benefits of the AI and space economy,” Anbu added.
This is not the first time Musk, whose net worth is around $824 billion, has pledged to gift shares.
Last month he said he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America. As of June, he held about 6.42 billion shares in the company.
“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk said in a post on X at the time.
“Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way,” Musk said, most of whose philanthropic efforts have been through the Musk Foundation, which reportedly holds more than $14 billion in assets.
— with files from Reuters
Write a comment