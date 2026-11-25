Two unhoused men have been charged with breaking into the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine in eastern England after they stole cufflinks and a clock, Norfolk police said on Wednesday.
The suspects were arrested close to the property after a search using police dogs, drones and a helicopter, the Associated Press reported.
In a statement Wednesday, police said officers were called Monday evening to a report of “suspicious activity” at an address on the royal family’s rural Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk. No members of the family were on the property at the time of the break-in.
Investigators said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Neither man has a fixed address, the police statement said.
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Prosecutors said during a hearing at Norwich Magistrate’s Court that the suspects, both Albanian nationals described as being unhoused, scaled a drainpipe, broke open a window and entered the home through a dressing room. They ran off with a clock and six pairs of cufflinks, including one described in court as “Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks.”
A Sandringham staff member, who was on patrol at the time of the robbery, said he was using a thermal spotter when he noticed two men jump through a hedge and run towards a wooded area, the Associated Press reported.
The suspects were later arrested and taken into custody; a third suspect has not been caught.
Both men, who do not speak English, were aided by an Albanian interpreter in court, where they spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth. They did not enter pleas and will stay in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Monday.
The suspects broke into Anmer Hall, which was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding a present.
The 10-bedroom house, located on the Sandringham estate about 171 kilometres north of London, is used by the couple as a country retreat. The family spend the majority of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor.
— with files from the Associated Press
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