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Two unhoused men have been charged with breaking into the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine in eastern England after they stole cufflinks and a clock, Norfolk police said on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested close to the property after a search using police dogs, drones and a helicopter, the Associated Press reported.

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In a statement Wednesday, police said officers were called Monday evening to a report of “suspicious activity” at an address on the royal family’s rural Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk. No members of the family were on the property at the time of the break-in.

Investigators said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Neither man has a fixed address, the police statement said.

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Prosecutors said during a hearing at Norwich Magistrate’s Court that the suspects, both Albanian nationals described as being unhoused, scaled a drainpipe, broke open a window and entered the home through a dressing room. They ran off with a clock and six pairs of cufflinks, including one described in court as “Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks.”

View image in full screen Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive at the Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station, which showcases the importance of sustainable urban transport in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cities, on November 16, 2026, in Mumbai, India. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A Sandringham staff member, who was on patrol at the time of the robbery, said he was using a thermal spotter when he noticed two men jump through a hedge and run towards a wooded area, the Associated Press reported.

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The suspects were later arrested and taken into custody; a third suspect has not been caught.

Both men, who do not speak English, were aided by an Albanian interpreter in court, where they spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth. They did not enter pleas and will stay in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

The suspects broke into Anmer Hall, which was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding a present.

The 10-bedroom house, located on the Sandringham estate about 171 kilometres north of London, is used by the couple as a country retreat. The family spend the majority of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

This isn’t the first time a royal property has been broken into.

In October 2024, burglars breached the Windsor Castle estate and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

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In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to break into Buckingham Palace and sneak into the queen’s private apartment while she was asleep in bed. The queen spent 10 minutes speaking with the burglar before sounding an alarm when he asked her for a cigarette.

Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and was later jailed for unrelated criminal offences.

— with files from the Associated Press