Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 21, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Amazon deals - Bioderma View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Bioderma, Tineco and more coveted brand items.

 

Tineco Floor Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum
This smart vacuum and mop two-in-one combines advanced cleaning features to tackle wet and dry messes with ease. Equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically adjusts suction and water flow. Its hands-free, self-cleaning system ensures easy maintenance and convenience.
$449.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

 

Hydration Electrolyte Powder for Women
Hydration is key to glowing skin! Cira Hydration electrolyte drink mix delivers a powerful blend of vitamins and minerals to keep your skin luminous and body energized. With ingredients like magnesium and taurine, it supports hydration, stamina and recovery for peak performance.
$23.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Don’t hide your glow—show it off with Grace & Stella’s hydrating hyaluronic acid serum! This lightweight, vegan formula targets hyperpigmentation, fine lines and dark spots for dewy, brighter skin. Free of parabens and sulfates, it’s perfect for all skin types and long-lasting results!
$12.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)
More Recommendations

 

Tile Mate 1-Pack
The Tile Mate is a versatile tracker that helps you keep track of everyday items like keys and bags–perfect for students moving away for school! Use the Tile app to ring your tracker when nearby or view its last location when out of Bluetooth range. It even helps locate your phone!
$27.99 on amazon (was $34.99)

 

Bioderma Atoderm Hydrating Shower Gel
Atoderm Shower Gel is a gentle, soap-free cleanser designed to hydrate and soothe dry skin. Its creamy, moisturizing foam softens and nourishes, providing 24-hour hydration. Ideal for the whole family, it helps reduce discomfort while balancing skin moisture levels.
$20.24 on Amazon (was $26.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices