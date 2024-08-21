Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Bioderma, Tineco and more coveted brand items.

Tineco Floor Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum This smart vacuum and mop two-in-one combines advanced cleaning features to tackle wet and dry messes with ease. Equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically adjusts suction and water flow. Its hands-free, self-cleaning system ensures easy maintenance and convenience. $449.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Hydration Electrolyte Powder for Women Hydration is key to glowing skin! Cira Hydration electrolyte drink mix delivers a powerful blend of vitamins and minerals to keep your skin luminous and body energized. With ingredients like magnesium and taurine, it supports hydration, stamina and recovery for peak performance. $23.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum Don’t hide your glow—show it off with Grace & Stella’s hydrating hyaluronic acid serum! This lightweight, vegan formula targets hyperpigmentation, fine lines and dark spots for dewy, brighter skin. Free of parabens and sulfates, it’s perfect for all skin types and long-lasting results! $12.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Tile Mate 1-Pack The Tile Mate is a versatile tracker that helps you keep track of everyday items like keys and bags–perfect for students moving away for school! Use the Tile app to ring your tracker when nearby or view its last location when out of Bluetooth range. It even helps locate your phone! $27.99 on amazon (was $34.99)

Bioderma Atoderm Hydrating Shower Gel Atoderm Shower Gel is a gentle, soap-free cleanser designed to hydrate and soothe dry skin. Its creamy, moisturizing foam softens and nourishes, providing 24-hour hydration. Ideal for the whole family, it helps reduce discomfort while balancing skin moisture levels. $20.24 on Amazon (was $26.99)