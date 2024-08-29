Top 10 back-to-school tech items for 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gone are the days when back-to-school shopping meant just crayons, scissors and notebooks. Now we get to shop for computers, E-Ink tablets and sophisticated smart cutters! Of course, gadgets cost a lot more than glue, so you’ll want to shop wisely. That’s why we’ve curated a list of some of the best back-to-school tech items available this year. Whether you’re a student, parent, or teacher, you’re bound to find some useful gear here.

Best digital calendar

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner Once the school year starts it can be tough to keep track of everyone’s activities. Set up this digital calendar in the kitchen and no one (not even dads!) will have an excuse to miss a pick-up, drop-off, rehearsal or practice. It automatically syncs everyone’s calendars and keeps family members updated wherever they happen to be via an intuitive app. It can even help with chore tracking and meal planning. $377.99 on Amazon (was $419.99)

Best Chromebook

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Chromebooks have taken heat in the past for being underpowered, but this laptop from Acer delivers a fast, smooth user experience thanks to a speedy 3.3 GHz processor supported by 8GB of speedy memory and 128GB of flash storage. It also has a crisp and pretty 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for streaming movies and TV and even playing the occasional game once your school tasks during study breaks. $549.99 on Amazon

Best AirTag case

OtterBox Sleek Tracker Case for Apple AirTag Do you know where your kids are? Answer this classic PSA question whenever you feel the need by clipping an AirTag to your kid’s coat, backpack or lanyard. Otterbox’s Sleek Tracker is our favourite AirTag case. It provides durable protection for Apple’s popular GPS device, a well-made and reliable clip mechanism, plus a bit of colourful style (we like Green Juice, though Patched Jeans is nice, too). $17.96 on Amazon

Best MacBook

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 The Apple MacBook Air still rules the roost when it comes to sleek design and outstanding performance. Wafer thin and tipping the scales at just 1.2 kg, the aluminum-frame 2024 edition is powered by a lightning fast M3 chip and has an achingly beautiful Liquid Retina display that makes movies and games explode with colour and clarity. And with up to 18 hours of battery life it’ll see you through even the longest of essays. $1249.99 on Amazon (was $1449) $1,249.99 at BestBuy Canada

Best creative tool

Cricut Explore 3 Artsy students can use the Cricut Explore 3 to kick their projects up a notch, taking advantage of its smart cutting technology to create custom designs for collages, posters and folders. Teachers, meanwhile, can use its writing, drawing, foiling and scoring abilities on everything from cardstock to vinyl to save time making signs and decorations for the classroom. Once you get started, the possibilities are endless. $421.99 on Amazon $299.99 at BestBuy Canada

Best Windows 2-in-1 hybrid

ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip You want a single device that has the functionality of both a laptop and tablet, as well as the power to do creative tasks like video and music editing. But you’re a student, so you don’t want to pay an arm and a leg. If that sounds like you, the ASUS Vivobook may be the machine you’re looking for. It’s powerful, portable and extremely versatile. And it has a generous 1 TB of flash storage—enough for all your schoolwork and any media you might want to download. $999.99 at BestBuy Canada

Best projector

Kodak Luma 450 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector Portable projectors are perfect for dorm rooms and studio apartments, you can connect them to your phone, tablet or laptop to get an instant giant screen on your wall—great for researching, writing, and late-night TV binging. Kodak’s Lumas are legends in this space. The 450 is downright tiny, has its own tripod and built-in speaker, offers native Full HD resolution and comes with a range of wireless connectivity options. It’s a student’s best friend. $749.99 on Amazon

Best tablet

iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) There’s no better tablet out there right now than the 13-inch, M4-equipped iPad Pro. It does everything a MacBook Air can—productivity tasks, creative projects, games and video streaming—and then some. Grab a keyboard and an Apple Pencil and there’s almost nothing you can’t tackle with this little marvel. It’ll be your constant companion through university and beyond. $1799 on Amazon $1,799.99 at BestBuy Canada

Best digital notebook

reMarkable 2 bundle There’s probably never been a better device to combine a traditional pen-and-paper note-taking experience with the perks of a digital platform. reMarkable uses an E-Ink display and marker to make it feel like you’re writing and drawing on paper. But it also converts your writing to text and lets you copy, paste, move and edit document elements in much the same way as productivity software. It’s pricey, but it’s a fantastic fit for students. $899.39 on Amazon

