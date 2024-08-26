Menu

The Curator

Organizing tips to beat back-to-school chaos

By Melissa Maker The Curator Team
Posted August 26, 2024 7:55 am
1 min read
back to school tips View image in full screen
From clever storage solutions to practical time management tools, these items will help your family reduce stress and enjoy a smoother, more relaxed school year. .
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the new school year approaches, it’s essential to ensure that your family stays organized at home and in the classroom. This article provides must-have items that will help your child keep their school supplies tidy, simplify lunch packing and clean-up, and create a calming environment for learning. From clever storage solutions to practical time management tools, these items will help your family reduce stress and enjoy a smoother, more relaxed school year.

 

School and home desktop organization

Large Capacity Pencil Case
If we as adults can lose our chargers, trust me, so can our kids. Help them keep track of their electronics, memory cards, headphones, charging devices, and more with a convenient zip-top pencil case that makes room for writing utensils as well as small electronics and their components.
$17.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Laptop Stand
Help support better posture and make studying more comfortable with this lightweight laptop stand. Not only does it capture your best angles for video calls or online classes, but it allows for a more comfortable watching experience, allowing you to raise your laptop to eye level. It can easily move around from place to place, so homework can happen at the kitchen table, in the basement, or wherever your child decides to study.
$33.99 on Amazon

 

Home organization

Dry Erase Calendar
Even families with one child, like mine, have a lot to keep track of, and having a command center where everyone has access to activities and information can make the days and weeks run much smoother. This is a great dry-erase calendar you can stick on the fridge and use multiple colors to mark out activities, play dates, school events and more.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Clothes Organizer Set
Some kids don’t care what they wear, and others require multiple outfit changes before things are ‘just right’. Help your kids get into some good habits by setting up their outfits for the week. This helps to reduce struggles and wasted time in the mornings when kids are getting dressed, and can also foster a sense of independence.
$38.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Kids Alarm Clock
Waking kids up in the morning can be a stressful event. Create a sense of independence by providing your kids with an alarm clock they can read and manage on their own. This one can also act as a nightlight, and has cute emoji faces it makes, too.
$38.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

 

Meals on the go

Stainless Steel Lunch Containers
One of the most annoying things I find about lunchtime – aside from making it and emptying out the very expensive food my daughter doesn’t eat every day – is the cleaning. Lots of these plastic containers and bento boxes say they are ‘top rack dishwasher safe’ but end up looking cloudy, and the most annoying part for me is that they get that dishwasher smell. No one likes that smell. That’s why I love stainless steel lunch items. They are lightweight, dishwasher safe, and odour-free.
$49.9 on Amazon
More from The Curator
