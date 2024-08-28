Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Sephora, Pureology and more coveted brand items.

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks These Grace & Stella eye masks scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powde help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags. $25.95 on Amazon (was $40)

Pureology Leave In Conditioner A multitasking leave-in conditioner that detangles, adds shine, protects from heat damage and primes hair for styling? Yes, please. It evens porosity, enhances manageability and leaves hair smooth from root to tip. $54.96 on Amazon (was $65)

Sephora Collection Total Coverage Angled Sponge This angled, latex-free sponge is made from 60 per cent plant-based material, perfect for targeted coverage and setting makeup. Vegan and cruelty-free, it works best wet with liquid, cream or powder formulas. Includes a recyclable, ventilated drying stand. $8 at Sephora (was $16)

Hanke Luggage Suitcase This Hanke luggage is the ultimate travel companion! It features quieter, wear-resistant wheels, durable zippers, a TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic, adjustable handle. Combining style and practicality, it’s a trusted choice with over one million global sales. $129.19 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Non-Slip Desk Pad This durable, easy-to-clean PVC leather desk mat protects your desktop from scratches, stains and spills. Available in various colours and sizes, it doubles as a mouse pad and adds elegance to any workspace. $19.19 on Amazon (was $23.99)