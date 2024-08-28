Menu

The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 28, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Sephora, Pureology and more coveted brand items.

 

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
These Grace & Stella eye masks scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powde help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags.
$25.95 on Amazon (was $40)

 

Pureology Leave In Conditioner
A multitasking leave-in conditioner that detangles, adds shine, protects from heat damage and primes hair for styling? Yes, please. It evens porosity, enhances manageability and leaves hair smooth from root to tip.
$54.96 on Amazon (was $65)
Sephora Collection Beauty Blender
Sephora Collection Total Coverage Angled Sponge
This angled, latex-free sponge is made from 60 per cent plant-based material, perfect for targeted coverage and setting makeup. Vegan and cruelty-free, it works best wet with liquid, cream or powder formulas. Includes a recyclable, ventilated drying stand.
$8 at Sephora (was $16)
Hanke Luggage Suitcase
This Hanke luggage is the ultimate travel companion! It features quieter, wear-resistant wheels, durable zippers, a TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic, adjustable handle. Combining style and practicality, it’s a trusted choice with over one million global sales.
$129.19 on Amazon (was $219.99)

 

Non-Slip Desk Pad
This durable, easy-to-clean PVC leather desk mat protects your desktop from scratches, stains and spills. Available in various colours and sizes, it doubles as a mouse pad and adds elegance to any workspace.
$19.19 on Amazon (was $23.99)
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

