The Curator

In your self-care era? Feel pampered with these luxury picks

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 25, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
Best women's grooming essentials View image in full screen
Ready, set, groom!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Self-care has entered the chat. It’s time to put yourself first with head-to-toe products catered to your every need. Prepare to be enchanted by sumptuous scrubs, rejuvenating body oils, precision waxing kits and more. Say ‘goodbye’ to all your worries and ‘hello’ to a journey of indulgence with 13 luxurious picks sure to make you feel pampered this season—and every moment that follows.

 

G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush
Goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush
Lymphatic drainage, radiant skin, cellulite reduction—the benefits of dry brushing are plenty. Made from pure, natural sisal, this Goop brush gently exfoliates for an all-over energized feel.
$34 at The Detox Market
OUAI St. Barts Scalp & Body Scrub
Packed with sugar crystals and coconut oil, this unique two-in-one product is ideal for gentle exfoliation of the scalp and skin. And its divine scent—a sweet medley of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose and Baltic amber—is a treat to the senses.
$24.5 on Amazon $24.50 at Sephora

 

Dermalogica phyto replenish body oil
Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Body Oil
Inspired by Korean skin care rituals, this nourishing Dermalogica body oil is infused with calming fermented red ginseng, delivering an irresistible glow and softness to the skin. Bergamot, neroli and orange provide a refreshing aroma that lingers long after application.
$78 on Amazon $78 at Dermalogica

 

Kitsch Creaseless Hair Pins
Keep strands flawless and in place with these decidedly chic Kitsch hair pins. Perfect to use when pampering your face or applying makeup for a crease-free mane.
$13.68 on Amazon (was $17.99)
e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm
Lip-loving ingredients including shea butter, hyaluronic acid and goji berry hydrate your pout, while a sheer wash of colour lightly paints the lips. Choose from a variety of flavours and hues including Grape, Strawberry and Peach.
$4.97 on Amazon

 

OPI Nail Strengthening Treatment with Tri-Flex Technology
This new and improved OPI formula contains nail-nourishing vitamins A, E and C, biotin and calcium. It promises to strengthen and protect nails against chipping, peeling and splitting in just one week.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Enriched with mild surfactants and emollients, this gentle jelly cleanser leaves skin clean, soft and residue-free. Suitable for all skin types, this bestseller is your go-to for a refreshed complexion.
$44 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Experience effortless detangling with this bestselling brush. It glides through curly and straight hair, wet or dry, with ease. Kiss those knots goodbye!
$11.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)
More Recommendations

 

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Say goodbye to oil, dirt and odour while enjoying clean, refreshed hair full of texture and volume. This bestselling Klorane Dry Shampoo consists of ultra-fine powders that blend seamlessly, leaving no chalky residue behind.
$12.76 on Amazon (was $15.95)

 

Athena Club All Over Deodorant, Super Bloom
Athena Club All Over Deodorant in Super Bloom
Indulge in the luxurious scent of this Athena Club deodorant, perfect for all-day freshness from head to toe. It glides on with ease and leaves no white residue. Crafted with clean ingredients, it’s gentle even on sensitive skin types.
$13.97 at Walmart
Sliick At Home Waxing Kit
Sliick offers salon-quality hair removal right at home. This kit features quick-heating acai berry-scented wax beads, an ergonomic cup and a silicone applicator for smooth, hassle-free sessions. Say hello to silky skin without the salon prices!
$25.31 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
This dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula uses micelles to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes skin. Plus, no rinsing required—simply pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night.
$12.74 on Amazon

 

Schick women's exfoliating razor
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Face Razor
Designed with fine micro-guards to help protect your skin from nicks and irritation, these Schick Hydro Silk face razors are perfect for on-the-go hair removal. They also help prep skin for smoother makeup application and stronger product absorption.
$7.47 on Amazon
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

