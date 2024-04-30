The best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Searching for a fresh alternative to a bundle of blooms and Himalayan salt chocolates this Mother’s Day? You are not alone on this mission (and bring those peonies and Purdy’s over to my house!). But finding a unicorn-worthy treat for the world’s greatest mum, mums or mum-figure in your life can indeed be daunting, to say the least. We’ve got you.

Sweats

Whether it’s a soft cotton graphic tee, a matching sweat set or the sweetest crewneck – nothing spells chic mama (or glam-ma!) better than casual separates emblazoned with your favourite noun (and verb). Repeat after us: cozy is cool.

The Mom Embroidered College Sweatshirt The heart around ‘mom’ just might be the cutest thing ever. ‘The College’ sweatshirt comes in 7 colour options with sizes ranging from 00 through 5. $285 at the great

Story continues below advertisement

Crewneck Sweatshirt Mama I’m completely obsessed! Style-minded mamas will deeply appreciate the scripted neckline on this putty-toned crewneck. It comes in a variety of tones and lettering styles, but this one’s my personal winner. $44.2 on Amazon

The Greatest Mom Boxy Crew This Canyon-hued boxy crew is fashioned from soft-wash jersey. Not too long, not too short, just our style. $140 at the great

VILOVE Mama Shirt Bruh if you are blessed with teenagers, this literally needs no intro. $23.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Necklace

From Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid to Katie Holmes and Angelina Jolie, wearing some sort of ‘mum’ necklace has almost become a maternal right of passage. But who says they’re just for movie stars?!

Mama Letter Necklace Toddlers may need a little help bank-rolling the cost of this 14k yellow gold letter necklace, but mama will dig it. $448 at mejuri

PRETOLE Mama Necklace Here’s your budget-friendly, alphabet-soup dupe to its pricier cousin (above). And this version layers to perfection thanks to an adjustable length. This necklace is gold-plates so for optimal wear, make sure moms takes it off before showering! $14.69 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Mama 18-karat gold necklace Brace for sticker shock, lil mama! Meghan Markle famously wore this hand-cast, 18-karat gold necklace to her baby shower, designed by jeweler-to-the-stars Jennifer Meyer. $1,172 at Net-a-Porter

Keychains

Life got a LOT easier once I started using a string of oversized beads to wrangle my keys. Wallet-friendly hack: visit your local bead shop and have your pint-sized crew make mum her own bespoke version.

Silicone Key Ring Bracelet This smooth, high style silicone wristlet will be a day-saver for the whole family. $8.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Chloe Small Stripes With Cream Color Block Key Ring Available in a variety of drool-worthy colour ways, this keychain from Ink + Alloy also doubles as a lovely gift idea for new homeowners, graduates and (oh my!) new partners who are worthy of having their own key. $59 at Ink + Alloy

Heart Tag Key Ring Thanks to the ball-bearing end, spare keys on this classic from Tiffany & Co will easily slide on and off. Engravable if ordered by May 5th. $335 at Tiffany & Co

Looking for more Mother’s Day gift ideas?

—

Story continues below advertisement

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.