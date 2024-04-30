The best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Searching for a fresh alternative to a bundle of blooms and Himalayan salt chocolates this Mother’s Day? You are not alone on this mission (and bring those peonies and Purdy’s over to my house!). But finding a unicorn-worthy treat for the world’s greatest mum, mums or mum-figure in your life can indeed be daunting, to say the least. We’ve got you.
Sweats
Whether it’s a soft cotton graphic tee, a matching sweat set or the sweetest crewneck – nothing spells chic mama (or glam-ma!) better than casual separates emblazoned with your favourite noun (and verb). Repeat after us: cozy is cool.
I’m completely obsessed! Style-minded mamas will deeply appreciate the scripted neckline on this putty-toned crewneck. It comes in a variety of tones and lettering styles, but this one’s my personal winner.
Here’s your budget-friendly, alphabet-soup dupe to its pricier cousin (above). And this version layers to perfection thanks to an adjustable length. This necklace is gold-plates so for optimal wear, make sure moms takes it off before showering!
Life got a LOT easier once I started using a string of oversized beads to wrangle my keys. Wallet-friendly hack: visit your local bead shop and have your pint-sized crew make mum her own bespoke version.
Available in a variety of drool-worthy colour ways, this keychain from Ink + Alloy also doubles as a lovely gift idea for new homeowners, graduates and (oh my!) new partners who are worthy of having their own key.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.
Comments