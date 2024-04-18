26 best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother’s Day is just around the corner (May 12!), which means it’s time to start thinking about how you want to show the special lady in your life just how much she means to you. Flowers, brunches, and gift cards are lovely, but if you want to give her something unique, read on for some of our best Mother’s Day gifts in 2024.
Small items can add a big, luxe feel to a personal space. These satin pillowcases aren’t just awesome for lying your head down at the end of a long day. The material is also designed to help with hair breakage and to keep skin hydrated overnight. This set is reasonably priced, well-reviewed, and comes in more than a dozen different colours.
Are you looking to give Mom a more luxurious bath experience instead? It’s always nice to step out of the bath or shower and into a warm towel. Give her that option every single day with this bucket towel warmer, which fits up to two regular-sized towels and comes with an automatic shutoff. It can also warm up blankets for moms who are always cold!
Coffee-loving moms will always appreciate a good cuppa, especially when they can easily craft one at home. This new, fully automated espresso machine takes all the guesswork out of her next latte, espresso, or macchiato. It’s intuitively designed to make more than 15 different drinks with the touch of a button and allows you to personalize your favourite beverages, too.
Are you looking for something a little more on-budget? De’Longhi offers this sleek manual espresso machine. It comes with a steamer to craft unique hot beverages and includes a measuring scoop and tamper for a perfect shot of espresso every single time.
These boots from KEEN feature a new technology called KEEN FUSION, a mechanical bond that’s stronger than glue and more sustainable. It eliminates delamination (when the rubber sole degrades and detaches from the shoe) and therefore allows the company to offer the industry’s first Delamination-Free Lifetime Guarantee. These shoes also feature ethically sourced leather and a waterproof design, and are free of harmful chemicals. They’re also cute and come in two colours.
Enter this sleek hooded shell, which features reflective details, a four-way stretch design, and wicking fabric for maximum comfort. The best part is it packs up into its own pocket, so it’s super easy to take on the go and bust out the next time it rains.
This limited-edition eau de parfum gift set includes a special gift box and moisturizing milk from the famed designer. The box is also pretty and crafted with a specialized bow, making it a sweet addition to makeup tables everywhere.
Not sure what your mom’s signature scent is? Opt for a smaller-sized bottle of perfume instead so she can give it a whirl. This 17-ounce mini from Versace is an Amazon bestseller and features muskier scents like redwood.
Ice rollers are said to help reduce puffiness and tighten pores, plus they’re super trendy. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Sydney Sweeney has been spouting their love for these rollers online. This handheld device is an Amazon favourite, with more than 61,000 positive reviews.
If your mom is all about a solid skincare routine with stand-up ingredients, consider gifting her this viral retinol and collagen cream, which she can use day and night to help her skin feel fresh and smooth.
Kindles are great, but being able to read your Kindle without having to lift a finger is pretty darned sweet. These remote control page-turners allow you to flip through those digital pages without having to hold up your device, which means you can snuggle into bed or the couch and enjoy that extra layer of comfort.
If your mom loves reading well into the night but isn’t into waking up anyone else with bright lights, this neck reading light is a genius solution. It features three colours, six brightness levels, and bendable arms for maximum comfort.
Maybe Mom’s just looking for a new book this Mother’s Day. In that case, we recommend Canadian author Carley Fortune’s latest release, This Summer Will Be Different. It drops May 7 and features a love story set on Prince Edward Island with two very spicy leads.
These trendy tumblers come with a handle and are sleek enough to fit into a standard cup holder. Plus, they keep drinks hot or cold for hours. The company is even releasing a special collection just in time for Mother’s Day if you want to get a tumbler that’s a little more unique.
Another must-have travel item for moms everywhere is a travel makeup bag. This water-resistant organizer helps keep all makeup and skincare routine items neat and organized while Mom is on the road. The eco-vegan leather also comes in eight pretty colours.
Does Mom like the idea of a fire pit without building a big fire? Gift her a cute but practical tabletop fire pit in one of six colours. It comes with a stand and a travel bag so she can bring it to a friend’s, adding a little bit of warmth to any outdoor hangout.
Pillow slippers are the latest indoor/outdoor shoe trend, and for good reason: wearing them is like walking on a pillow. Mom can take them to the gym or on the road or kick back in them around the house, keeping her feet nice and comfy all day long.
If your mother lives in her yoga pants, it might be time for some new ones. These tummy-controlling pants are another Amazon favourite thanks to the high-rise design and phone pocket. They’re comfy and practical, and they come in four different colours.
It’s always nice to receive new sleepwear, especially if it’s stylish sleepwear you can lounge around in. These waffle knit pajamas fit the bill with their cute design and lightweight material. They come in several colours and varying sizes, so you can find a set to suit your mom’s personality and style best.
