26 best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day 2024

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (May 12!), which means it’s time to start thinking about how you want to show the special lady in your life just how much she means to you. Flowers, brunches, and gift cards are lovely, but if you want to give her something unique, read on for some of our best Mother’s Day gifts in 2024.

Luxe home accessories

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases 2 Pack Queen Small items can add a big, luxe feel to a personal space. These satin pillowcases aren’t just awesome for lying your head down at the end of a long day. The material is also designed to help with hair breakage and to keep skin hydrated overnight. This set is reasonably priced, well-reviewed, and comes in more than a dozen different colours. $11.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmers Are you looking to give Mom a more luxurious bath experience instead? It’s always nice to step out of the bath or shower and into a warm towel. Give her that option every single day with this bucket towel warmer, which fits up to two regular-sized towels and comes with an automatic shutoff. It can also warm up blankets for moms who are always cold! $192 on Amazon

Instant lattes

KF6 Fully-Automatic Espresso Machine Coffee-loving moms will always appreciate a good cuppa, especially when they can easily craft one at home. This new, fully automated espresso machine takes all the guesswork out of her next latte, espresso, or macchiato. It’s intuitively designed to make more than 15 different drinks with the touch of a button and allows you to personalize your favourite beverages, too. $1,499 at KitchenAid

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine Are you looking for something a little more on-budget? De’Longhi offers this sleek manual espresso machine. It comes with a steamer to craft unique hot beverages and includes a measuring scoop and tamper for a perfect shot of espresso every single time. $149.98 on Amazon

New hiking shoes

If your mom loves to hit the trails or spend a lot of time outdoors, gift her with the last pair of hiking boots she’ll ever need to own.

KEEN Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Shoe These boots from KEEN feature a new technology called KEEN FUSION, a mechanical bond that’s stronger than glue and more sustainable. It eliminates delamination (when the rubber sole degrades and detaches from the shoe) and therefore allows the company to offer the industry’s first Delamination-Free Lifetime Guarantee. These shoes also feature ethically sourced leather and a waterproof design, and are free of harmful chemicals. They’re also cute and come in two colours. $200 at KEEN

Women’s Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Boot Worried about Mom’s ankles? Gift Mom the high boot version of this shoe instead. $220 at KEEN

Rainproof outdoor gear

Whether Mom cheers you on at a sports game or takes you camping, odds are there will be a time when she needs to protect herself from the elements.

Women’s OutDry Extreme™ Wyldwood™ Shell Jacket Enter this sleek hooded shell, which features reflective details, a four-way stretch design, and wicking fabric for maximum comfort. The best part is it packs up into its own pocket, so it’s super easy to take on the go and bust out the next time it rains. $279.99 at Columbia Sportswear

Women’s OutDry Extreme™ Wyldwood™ Rain Pants Want to get Mom a whole waterproof outfit? Pair the shell with these soft and breathable rain pants, which also fold up into their own pocket. $249.99 at Columbia Sportswear

Some pretty lewellery

If you know your mom’s style, jewellery is always a nice gift, on Mother’s Day or otherwise.

Michael Hill Square Twist Hoop Earrings These twist gold hoop earrings are stylish but minimalistic, and they come in gold, rose gold, or silver to suit your mom’s favourite look. $129 at The Bay

Mejuri Beaded Ring Is Mom more of a ring gal? This beaded ring is a pretty and subtle addition to any collection. She can wear it solo or pair it with other rings to craft her own unique style. $128.00 at Mejuri

A signature scent

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Limited Edition 2-Piece Set This limited-edition eau de parfum gift set includes a special gift box and moisturizing milk from the famed designer. The box is also pretty and crafted with a specialized bow, making it a sweet addition to makeup tables everywhere. $170 at The Bay

Versace Bright Crystal By Gianni Versace Not sure what your mom’s signature scent is? Opt for a smaller-sized bottle of perfume instead so she can give it a whirl. This 17-ounce mini from Versace is an Amazon bestseller and features muskier scents like redwood. $19.99 on Amazon (was $21.99)

An at-home facial

BAIMEI Ice Roller and Gua Sha for Face and Eyes Ice rollers are said to help reduce puffiness and tighten pores, plus they’re super trendy. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Sydney Sweeney has been spouting their love for these rollers online. This handheld device is an Amazon favourite, with more than 61,000 positive reviews. $17.99 on Amazon

Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream If your mom is all about a solid skincare routine with stand-up ingredients, consider gifting her this viral retinol and collagen cream, which she can use day and night to help her skin feel fresh and smooth. $25.99 on Amazon

Elevate her reading experience

Remote Control Page Turner Kindles are great, but being able to read your Kindle without having to lift a finger is pretty darned sweet. These remote control page-turners allow you to flip through those digital pages without having to hold up your device, which means you can snuggle into bed or the couch and enjoy that extra layer of comfort. $35.99 on Amazon

Neck Reading Light If your mom loves reading well into the night but isn’t into waking up anyone else with bright lights, this neck reading light is a genius solution. It features three colours, six brightness levels, and bendable arms for maximum comfort. $23.74 on Amazon (was $32.99)

This Summer Will Be Different Maybe Mom’s just looking for a new book this Mother’s Day. In that case, we recommend Canadian author Carley Fortune’s latest release, This Summer Will Be Different. It drops May 7 and features a love story set on Prince Edward Island with two very spicy leads. $18.98 on Amazon (was $24.95) $24.95 at Indigo

A trendy water bottle

If your mom still doesn’t have a Stanley water bottle to take everywhere, now’s a great time to change that.

The Mother's Day Quencher These trendy tumblers come with a handle and are sleek enough to fit into a standard cup holder. Plus, they keep drinks hot or cold for hours. The company is even releasing a special collection just in time for Mother’s Day if you want to get a tumbler that’s a little more unique. $59 at Stanley

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Want a regular Stanley tumbler? Amazon also offers it in a variety of colours. $46 on Amazon

Travel accessories

If you have a mama who loves to hit the open road or jet off to the next exciting destination, travel accessories like this eight-piece packing cube set can be a lifesaver.

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes These cubes are colourful, lightweight, and perfect for keeping clothes and other items organized in a suitcase. $32.99 on Amazon

Travel Makeup Bag Another must-have travel item for moms everywhere is a travel makeup bag. This water-resistant organizer helps keep all makeup and skincare routine items neat and organized while Mom is on the road. The eco-vegan leather also comes in eight pretty colours. $27.66 on Amazon

Backyard hangouts

If Mom loves to hang out on the balcony or in the backyard and tends to entertain, a swanky beverage tub may be the way to her heart.

Bash Silver Beverage Tub This one comes in four different finishes and features clean lines and cut-out handles, making it a pretty but practical gift. Bonus points if you fill it with her favourite drinks first. $189.95 at Crate and Barrel

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand Does Mom like the idea of a fire pit without building a big fire? Gift her a cute but practical tabletop fire pit in one of six colours. It comes with a stand and a travel bag so she can bring it to a friend’s, adding a little bit of warmth to any outdoor hangout. $99.9 on Amazon (was $154.99)

Total comfort

Pillow Slippers Pillow slippers are the latest indoor/outdoor shoe trend, and for good reason: wearing them is like walking on a pillow. Mom can take them to the gym or on the road or kick back in them around the house, keeping her feet nice and comfy all day long. $29.99 on Amazon

Polygon Yoga Pants for Women If your mother lives in her yoga pants, it might be time for some new ones. These tummy-controlling pants are another Amazon favourite thanks to the high-rise design and phone pocket. They’re comfy and practical, and they come in four different colours. $23.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)