Say goodbye to clogged drains with these simple household cleaning hacks

Our countdown to spring has begun and that means a lot of us are starting to clean and organize our homes for a new season. Cleaning expert Melissa Maker stopped by The Morning show to share her award-worthy must-haves for a successful spring clean.

Deep clean your shower

Rinseroo Maker says this is a simple fix for people who do not have a handheld shower head, which makes rinsing a shower down after cleaning much, much easier. “Usually, I’d use a small bucket or a plastic milk pitcher to do this. But the Rinse- a- Roo slips onto the shower head and gives you an automatic hose. Ingenious! “ $37.99 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Slow-running drains and clogs

Green Gobbler Hair Grabber Drain Snake If you struggle with slow drains, there are three things you can get your hands on to solve that problem, Maker advises. “First, use a drain cleaning hook to slip into a drain and clear out any clogs. Wear gloves and have a plastic bag handy to catch anything you yank out.” $14.99 on Amazon (was $16.07)

Green Gobbler Drain Clog Remover & Cleaner If pulling out the hair doesn’t work, Maker recommends using Green Gobbler which is a gentle drain cleaner. “Add the powder to the drain and follow with hot water. Allow to sit and then rinse down with more hot water after a period of time. Your drains will run faster and this product clears out clogs.” $37.96 on Amazon

TubShroom Drain Protector To help keep your drain clear of hair and gunk, get your hands on a tub shroom to help prevent clogged drains in the first place. “It catches all hair so that you never have to worry about hair clogging a drain again,” Maker says. $14.26 on Amazon (was $16.89)

Best window washing techniques

Squeegee & Microfiber Window Washer As the sun starts shining brighter and longer in the spring, you’ll want to make the most of your windows. Fill a rectangular bucket halfway with warm water and then add four cups of vinegar and two tablespoons of dish soap and that becomes your soup to clean your windows, Maker says. Use the padded side of the squeegee to wipe down the windows and then flip it around to dry off the windows. $22.99 on Amazon

Concrobium Mould Control Many people will also notice mold and mildew on their windows after all of that condensation buildup during the cooler months, Maker says. Simply scrub the area as best you can, apply the Concrobium Mold Control treatment, leave overnight, rinse, and re-treat for added protection. “I like this solution because it is bleach-free, and the foam sticks to a surface whereas the spray application is drippier.” $11.48 at Home Depot

Dryer vent cleaning

