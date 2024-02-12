5 simple steps to organize your kitchen cupboards and drawers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The kitchen, being one of the most high-traffic areas in any house, can often lead to stress due to jam-packed cupboards and overflowing drawers. Knowing where to start or what to buy to restore organization, functionality, and Zen to your space can be overwhelming. Cleaning expert Melissa Maker dropped by The Morning Show with five simple tips to take control and get organized.
1. Everything out!
2. Sort
Before you put all the cans and boxes back, sort them into piles, advises Maker, and ensure that anything expired doesn’t make its way back into the cupboard. Also, be realistic about what you’ll actually use. If you have ingredients you know you’re never going to cook with, consider donating those goods instead of putting them back.
When it comes to re-shelving, Maker emphasizes the importance of ‘FIFO,’ which stands for ‘first in, first out.’ Always prioritize the item that entered the house first—or the one that will expire first—and place it at the front of the cabinet. This ensures that you use the oldest items first, making organization more efficient.
3. Use liners
4. Take inventory
Ensure all your containers have lids, and travel mugs and water bottles come with accompanying tops, advises Maker. Anything lacking a mate should be discarded, she adds. This includes cookbooks; if you’re not using some, add them to your donation pile. Consider posting items for donation in a free neighborhood group or simply leaving them at the front of your house.
5. Storage solutions
