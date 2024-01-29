Expert tips to keep your home fresh and odour-free

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From pet odours to humidity levels, various factors can influence indoor air quality, ultimately impacting you and your family’s overall health. Cleaning expert Melissa Maker recently joined The Morning Show to discuss the fundamentals of improving your home’s air quality by addressing unpleasant odours and adopting best practices for healthier air.
Tackling odours at home
“The first thing we have to do is put on our detective hat and figure out where the smell is coming from because there are a lot of things that can get stinky,” Maker said.
She explains that the odour source may be attributed to either your pet or winter gear stored in the closet. Recognizing that some might use candles while others prefer fragrance plug-ins, she adds, “Do what works for you, but be aware that it is masking the odour; you really want to find that odor and deal with it.”
Improving indoor air quality
While discussing annual practices to enhance indoor air quality, Maker suggests having the ducts cleaned every five years and emphasizes the importance of changing furnace filters four times a year.
