Expert tips to keep your home fresh and odour-free

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From pet odours to humidity levels, various factors can influence indoor air quality, ultimately impacting you and your family’s overall health. Cleaning expert Melissa Maker recently joined The Morning Show to discuss the fundamentals of improving your home’s air quality by addressing unpleasant odours and adopting best practices for healthier air.

Tackling odours at home

“The first thing we have to do is put on our detective hat and figure out where the smell is coming from because there are a lot of things that can get stinky,” Maker said.

She explains that the odour source may be attributed to either your pet or winter gear stored in the closet. Recognizing that some might use candles while others prefer fragrance plug-ins, she adds, “Do what works for you, but be aware that it is masking the odour; you really want to find that odor and deal with it.”

Febreze Antibacterial Fabric Refresher A good start is to machine wash clothes and gear, letting them air dry. For items that can’t be laundered, she recommends using a fabric deodorizing spray, such as Febreze Antibacterial Fabric Refresher. $6.49 on Amazon

ASAKUKI essential oil diffuser Maker also suggests using a diffuser and blending essential oils into your cleaning products. Add five to 10 drops of essential oil to all-purpose sprays or dish soaps, and use 15 to 20 drops in the mop bucket on deep cleaning and mopping days, she advises. $37.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

PURE AROMA Essential oils Picking your favorite scent can be a family affair. This bestselling multi-pack allows you to try out different scents to find the one you like best. $22.99 on Amazon (was $30)

Improving indoor air quality

While discussing annual practices to enhance indoor air quality, Maker suggests having the ducts cleaned every five years and emphasizes the importance of changing furnace filters four times a year.

Filtrete furnace filter When it comes to furnace filters, Maker recommends getting a four-pack and storing them in the basement. Don’t forget to set a calendar reminder, Maker adds! $37.54 on Amazon

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 In addition to tackling dirt and dust, she suggests checking indoor humidity levels, which should be between 35 to 40 per cent. To achieve this balance, she recommends using the Dyson air purifier and humidifier, which utilizes Dyson Ultraviolet Cleanse technology. Buy on Amazon

