The best white bedding under $200 for an excellent night’s sleep

Say goodbye to tattered sheets and worn pillowcases. This year, we’re welcoming all things fresh and serene – which goes for our bedding, too. Instead of overhauling an entire space, a new set of sheets is often all it takes to transform a bedroom into a dream retreat. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top white bedding deals under $200 right now that will match any aesthetic. Ready to hibernate until spring? Read on.

Textured White Cotton Duvet White bedding is not boring. Think of it instead as a blank canvas that allows other elements of a room to shine, from warm wood features to colour-happy accents. This ultra-cozy cotton duvet is the epitome of luxury. We love the geometric pattern woven into the bedding for texture. (Note that the pillow shams are sold separately). $114.99 at West Elm

Geometric White Duvet Cover Set This white bedding set will take your room from bland to grand. The plush cotton duvet, with its naturally wrinkled look, takes on the appearance of linen. It also features embossed lines for added dimension, and comes with matching pillow shams. Bonus: it’s on mega sale right now. FROM $69.95 AT SIMONS

Embossed White Duvet Cover Set We love the embossed fabric of this white duvet for a crisp, minimalist look with personality. Pair it with a textured rug and wood features, or source a few bright toss cushions. The bedding set, which includes shams, is currently 30% off. FROM $99.95 AT SIMONS

Striped White Bedding Set This chic white bedding set is a highly-rated and affordable Amazon find. Similar to the above duvet cover, the microfiber material promises breathability for a good night’s rest. The simple stitching design is also timeless and will lend visual interest to any room. $56.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Minimalist White Cotton Duvet Set On the hunt for no-fuss white bedding that will make your bedroom feel effortless and serene? Then this cotton duvet cover set was made for you. It’s breathable and lightweight, and boasts a linen-like feel for a fraction of the price. $89.99 on Amazon

White Linen Duvet Cover Set If you are in the market for linen bedding (typically longer lasting than other bedding materials) there are still affordable options. This classic white set comes with a duvet cover and two matching pillowcases. It’s also the best material for regulating body temperature and is typically hypoallergenic. $184 AT H&M

Beige and White Striped Duvet Set If you’re envisioning white bedding with oomph, opt for a set with a neutral-hued pattern that will maintain its appeal years down the line. We love this beige striped design for a timeless choice. It’s neutral enough to suit any bedroom, and the Egyptian cotton material will feel ultra-luxurious to curl into each night. $150 AT KOTN

