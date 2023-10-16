Sweater weather is here! Here’s how to organize your fall wardrobe

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the air changes from warm to crisp, naturally our choice of attire alters too. Organizing your fall wardrobe for the cool months ahead will help you save time, reduce stress, improve quality of clothing, create easy inventory management and bring visual aesthetics to your closet.

Try these 5 steps to tidy and organize your wardrobe as we enter sweater weather!

Summer sort

Before you begin organizing your fall pieces, now is the perfect time to sort and pack away your summer wardrobe. Right now, you’ll have a fresh mind as to what you didn’t wear, what may not fit and what is worn out. Go through all of your summer pieces and set aside items you wish to donate. To save space in your closet, it’s a great idea to pack away your summer attire for the cooler months.

Under Bed Storage Container with Wheels Group like summer clothing articles together, fold and store in under the bed container. This multipurpose container is easy to move, has adjustable dividers, and is dust and water proof. $39.99 on Amazon

Avery Multi-Purpose Labels Ensure you label your storage bins so you know what items are in each container for next year’s summer season. This will make unpacking your summer wardrobe smooth and easy. For example, “summer t-shirts” “summer shorts”. $5.59 on Amazon

Group

Begin grouping your fall pieces into piles, categorizing all ‘like with like’. For example, hooded sweaters, zipper sweaters, sweatpants, denim, etc. Be as specific as you can! This provides you with an opportunity to see the quantity of items you have within each category and will therefore help dictate how items should be stored in your closet or drawers.

Clothing Rack Dividers Use clothing rack writeable dividers to help label your piles when sorting clothing and then also use when hanging clothing to help visually remind you of your separated categories. This will help greatly with wardrobe organization longevity. $19.5 on Amazon

Space plan

Decide the best spot for your grouped pieces before you put all of your items away. This step is extremely helpful as it can save extra work as you switch items around while exploring the best system for you. Remembering that you want your ‘go-to’ pieces to be central and easy to reach. Any items that are not regular wearing pieces do not need to be as accessible.

Sticky-Notes Use sticky-notes to help the space planning process. Simply write the category of clothing on a sticky and place where you’re thinking of housing it in your closet or drawer space. Stickies make the space planning process visually helping and easy to switch around. $14.99 on Amazon

Storage Solutions

Relying on organizing products for storing particular items in your wardrobe is extremely helpful in keeping things neat and tidy while maximizing space.

Non-Slip Velvet Hangers These hangers are not only sleek and stylish, they help maximize space and prevents delicate items like blouses from falling off. The look of uniformed hangers adds a lovely aesthetic to your closet. $31.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

6 Shelves Hanging Organizer with Drawers If you are working with a closet that does not have vast storage, consider using this hanging organizer which only occupies vertical space. Handy for storing shoes, handbags, or wardrobe essentials. $29.87 on Amazon

Woven Storage Basket These baskets are perfect for placing on a top shelf of a closet for storing items that do not fit inside a drawer. Avoid putting any item that should be hung in these. Perfect for PJs, leggings, sweatshirts, denim, outerwear accessories, etc. $49.99 on Amazon

Label Clips for Baskets If you are using storage baskets as part of your wardrobe organizational system, ensure you are placing a clear clip with a label on each basket so you know what is inside. A label helps you maintain organization – a visual reminderthat all items do have a home. $13.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers These drawer dividers are fantastic for creating structure, sections, and parameters inside dresser drawers. These keep your drawers neat and tidy. *Make sure you measure your drawer first to ensure these particular dividers fit* $34.99 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Free-Standing Clothes Rack This clothing rack is perfect for adding additional storage space if your closet is full. This rack can be placed in your bedroom as functional storage but also a decorative piece. Use for placing your outfits for the week ahead or your ‘go-to’ pieces. $38.76 on Amazon

Maintain

Organizing your fall wardrobe is one thing, but keeping it organized is the true goal. Ensure you are scheduling in biweekly wardrobe tidy-up sessions making sure all items are in their proper home.

Cotton Rope Storage Basket To help with maintenance it is handy to have a storage basket that lives in the closet or bedroom that plays the role as a “declutter basket”. When you come across a piece that does not fit, or you no longer want, simply put it in the basket and at the end of the season, donate the items. $30.99 on Amazon

Wishing you success as you organize your fall wardrobe – happy sweater weather season!

Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.