After a busy summer, fall is a great time to refresh and reset your space. One space in the home that tends to get out of hand rather quickly is the home office. With many people working from home, it’s essential to get this space organized to help promote work productivity, focus and flow.

Try these six simple steps to get your home office in top shape as we head into the final stretch of the year!

Declutter

Decluttering your home office and desk can be a tedious and messy task. Allow enough time for the task to be completed so you are not leaving an even larger mess in your home. Begin by taking everything off of your desk and out of your drawers, clearing all surfaces and piling items either on the floor or on a table. You want to start with a clean slate.

Searon Kids Countdown Timer A wonderful decluttering tool to use is a timer. This helps you stay on track and focused. Be sure to give yourself a mental break every 90 minutes and walk away from the space for a little recess break Shop @ Amazon $16.79

Sort

Home offices tend to become a dumping ground for miscellaneous items so you only want to keep office essentials within this zone of the home. Start going through your items one by one and placing them in one of four piles – “keep,” “remove elsewhere,” ‘donate” and “garbage”. Once you have created your four piles, start putting items in their designated spot in the home, take donations to a centre, and take the garbage out.

CAMP SOLUTIONS 6 FT Folding in Half Table Sorting piles all over the floor can be a physical challenge, putting a lot of strain on your body. A fold-up table gives you a high surface to work on and properly see your items. A fold-up table works well in ANY space in the home where you are sorting. Shop @ Amazon $139.99

Group & Zone

You will now only have items that you actually need and use in the office. Begin grouping items into like category piles; all of the stationary together, books and resources, technology, papers and files, etc. You may notice you have three years’ worth of paper clips or pencils because you over-purchased. This provides you a good opportunity to do a second round of decluttering if you have extra items.

Next, zone your office so you know where items will live. There are 3 main categories when it comes to zoning an office; workspace (for your computer, mouse, keyboard), reference and storage (including shelves, office supplies, drawers and organizers for reference materials), and a personal zone (items like picture frames, books, vases, etc.)

Post-it Super Sticky Notes 5 pack Avoid confusion when mapping out your home office and use post-it notes to indicate where each grouping is going to live. These are easy to move around if you switch your mind on where things are going to reside Shop @ Amazon 10.97

Organize & Label

Desk organizers are critical in keeping you organized for a long period of time. Organizers create a system in your office to ensure everything has a home and you know where to find items and are encouraged to put them back. Don’t forget to label items like shelves, drawers, and files to locate items quickly.

My favourite desk organizing products:

SANRUI Acrylic Magazine Holder Desk Organizer Take control of paper flow. Whether it’s work papers or household mail and bills, all paper items need a landing zone and this file sorter is perfect for housing the papers that need immediate action. All other documents should be filed away in a proper filing system. Shop @ Amazon $59.90

SimpleHouseware Desk Drawer Organizer Tray Tidy drawers will make your work experience so much less cluttered and more functional. Make sure you measure your drawer space before purchasing to ensure these are a perfect fit for you! Shop @ Amazon $18.87

Computer Screen Monitor Stand Organizer Elevate your computer screen for better ergonomics and gain additional storage while doing so. You’ll have two handy drawers added to your space maximizing prime office real estate! Shop @ Amazon $49.99

Wall Space

Many home offices do not have generous storage space with drawers and shelving, so it’s a great idea to use the vertical wall space in your working from home zone. Consider wall-mounted shelves, a bulletin or white board to display frequently accessed items.

15 Inch Acrylic Floating Shelves These floaters are seamless and sleek adding décor and storage to your office for maximizing space. Shop @ Amazon $29.99

Bulletin Board with Felt This bulletin board comes with black felt and a black frame. It not only works as functional storage space but the dramatic colour acts as a statement piece of décor to your wall. Shop @ Amazon $25.99

Quartet Magnetic Dry Erase Board This white board is perfect for making additional work notes, or jotting down reminders and to-dos. You can hang it either in the landscape or portrait orientation. Shop @ Amazon $23.01

Maintain

Schedule a regular decluttering and organizing session to maintain your office and stay organized for a long period of time. The longer you put it off, the more work you are creating for yourself. It’s always a good idea to take five minutes at the end of your work day to clear your desk and put things away so you are starting your next work day with a clean space.\

Slim Trash Can with Lid 10 Liter Plastic Garbage Can with Wheels It’s handy to have a recycling or shredding bin nearby your desk area, so these papers don’t pile up on your precious workspace. This garbage bin is sleek and can act as a multipurpose bin easily tucked under a desk or in an empty corner. Shop @ Amazon $36.99

A clear space means a clear mind, you’ll thank yourself!

Happy office organizing!

—

Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.