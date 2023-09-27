Menu

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a busy summer, fall is a great time to refresh and reset your space. One space in the home that tends to get out of hand rather quickly is the home office. With many people working from home, it’s essential to get this space organized to help promote work productivity, focus and flow.

Try these six simple steps to get your home office in top shape as we head into the final stretch of the year!

Declutter

Decluttering your home office and desk can be a tedious and messy task. Allow enough time for the task to be completed so you are not leaving an even larger mess in your home. Begin by taking everything off of your desk and out of your drawers, clearing all surfaces and piling items either on the floor or on a table. You want to start with a clean slate.

Blue timer clock with a white face. White dial nob in the centre
Searon Kids Countdown Timer
A wonderful decluttering tool to use is a timer. This helps you stay on track and focused. Be sure to give yourself a mental break every 90 minutes and walk away from the space for a little recess break
Shop @ Amazon $16.79

 

Sort

Home offices tend to become a dumping ground for miscellaneous items so you only want to keep office essentials within this zone of the home. Start going through your items one by one and placing them in one of four piles – “keep,” “remove elsewhere,” ‘donate” and “garbage”. Once you have created your four piles, start putting items in their designated spot in the home, take donations to a centre, and take the garbage out.

 

White six foot table that folds in half with metal legs
CAMP SOLUTIONS 6 FT Folding in Half Table
Sorting piles all over the floor can be a physical challenge, putting a lot of strain on your body. A fold-up table gives you a high surface to work on and properly see your items. A fold-up table works well in ANY space in the home where you are sorting.
Shop @ Amazon $139.99
Group & Zone

You will now only have items that you actually need and use in the office. Begin grouping items into like category piles; all of the stationary together, books and resources, technology, papers and files, etc. You may notice you have three years’ worth of paper clips or pencils because you over-purchased. This provides you a good opportunity to do a second round of decluttering if you have extra items.

Next, zone your office so you know where items will live. There are 3 main categories when it comes to zoning an office; workspace (for your computer, mouse, keyboard), reference and storage (including shelves, office supplies, drawers and organizers for reference materials), and a personal zone (items like picture frames, books, vases, etc.)

package of five post-it note pads in various colours
Post-it Super Sticky Notes 5 pack
Avoid confusion when mapping out your home office and use post-it notes to indicate where each grouping is going to live. These are easy to move around if you switch your mind on where things are going to reside
Shop @ Amazon 10.97

 

A package of five fine point sharpie markers
Sharpie Permanent Markers
Don’t forget a Sharpie to help with the labelling!
Shop @ Amazon $4.49
Organize & Label

Desk organizers are critical in keeping you organized for a long period of time. Organizers create a system in your office to ensure everything has a home and you know where to find items and are encouraged to put them back. Don’t forget to label items like shelves, drawers, and files to locate items quickly.

My favourite desk organizing products:

 

SANRUI Acrylic Magazine Holder Desk Organizer
Take control of paper flow. Whether it’s work papers or household mail and bills, all paper items need a landing zone and this file sorter is perfect for housing the papers that need immediate action. All other documents should be filed away in a proper filing system.
Shop @ Amazon $59.90

 

Clear plastic organizer for desk drawer for pencils and highlighters and other accessories
SimpleHouseware Desk Drawer Organizer Tray
Tidy drawers will make your work experience so much less cluttered and more functional. Make sure you measure your drawer space before purchasing to ensure these are a perfect fit for you!
Shop @ Amazon $18.87
White wood stand for your monitor with two drawers built-into it
Computer Screen Monitor Stand Organizer
Elevate your computer screen for better ergonomics and gain additional storage while doing so. You’ll have two handy drawers added to your space maximizing prime office real estate!
Shop @ Amazon $49.99
More Recommendations

Wall Space

Many home offices do not have generous storage space with drawers and shelving, so it’s a great idea to use the vertical wall space in your working from home zone. Consider wall-mounted shelves, a bulletin or white board to display frequently accessed items.

A set of three acrylic floating shelves
15 Inch Acrylic Floating Shelves
These floaters are seamless and sleek adding décor and storage to your office for maximizing space.
Shop @ Amazon $29.99
Bulletin Board with Felt
This bulletin board comes with black felt and a black frame. It not only works as functional storage space but the dramatic colour acts as a statement piece of décor to your wall.
Shop @ Amazon $25.99

 

Magnetic whiteboard with black trim17 x 23 Inches
Quartet Magnetic Dry Erase Board
This white board is perfect for making additional work notes, or jotting down reminders and to-dos. You can hang it either in the landscape or portrait orientation.
Shop @ Amazon $23.01

Maintain

 

Schedule a regular decluttering and organizing session to maintain your office and stay organized for a long period of time. The longer you put it off, the more work you are creating for yourself. It’s always a good idea to take five minutes at the end of your work day to clear your desk and put things away so you are starting your next work day with a clean space.\

Slim Trash Can with Lid 10 Liter Plastic Garbage Can with Wheels
It’s handy to have a recycling or shredding bin nearby your desk area, so these papers don’t pile up on your precious workspace. This garbage bin is sleek and can act as a multipurpose bin easily tucked under a desk or in an empty corner.
Shop @ Amazon $36.99

A clear space means a clear mind, you’ll thank yourself!

Happy office organizing!

Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.

 

 

AmazonWork From HomeWfhHome officeDeclutterhome organizationMegan ArthursHome OrganizingH:OM ORGANIZINGhome office designhome office renorenovating home office
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

