After a busy summer, fall is a great time to refresh and reset your space. One space in the home that tends to get out of hand rather quickly is the home office. With many people working from home, it’s essential to get this space organized to help promote work productivity, focus and flow.
Try these six simple steps to get your home office in top shape as we head into the final stretch of the year!
Declutter
Decluttering your home office and desk can be a tedious and messy task. Allow enough time for the task to be completed so you are not leaving an even larger mess in your home. Begin by taking everything off of your desk and out of your drawers, clearing all surfaces and piling items either on the floor or on a table. You want to start with a clean slate.
Sort
Home offices tend to become a dumping ground for miscellaneous items so you only want to keep office essentials within this zone of the home. Start going through your items one by one and placing them in one of four piles – “keep,” “remove elsewhere,” ‘donate” and “garbage”. Once you have created your four piles, start putting items in their designated spot in the home, take donations to a centre, and take the garbage out.
Group & Zone
You will now only have items that you actually need and use in the office. Begin grouping items into like category piles; all of the stationary together, books and resources, technology, papers and files, etc. You may notice you have three years’ worth of paper clips or pencils because you over-purchased. This provides you a good opportunity to do a second round of decluttering if you have extra items.
Next, zone your office so you know where items will live. There are 3 main categories when it comes to zoning an office; workspace (for your computer, mouse, keyboard), reference and storage (including shelves, office supplies, drawers and organizers for reference materials), and a personal zone (items like picture frames, books, vases, etc.)
Organize & Label
Desk organizers are critical in keeping you organized for a long period of time. Organizers create a system in your office to ensure everything has a home and you know where to find items and are encouraged to put them back. Don’t forget to label items like shelves, drawers, and files to locate items quickly.
My favourite desk organizing products:
Wall Space
Many home offices do not have generous storage space with drawers and shelving, so it’s a great idea to use the vertical wall space in your working from home zone. Consider wall-mounted shelves, a bulletin or white board to display frequently accessed items.
Maintain
Schedule a regular decluttering and organizing session to maintain your office and stay organized for a long period of time. The longer you put it off, the more work you are creating for yourself. It’s always a good idea to take five minutes at the end of your work day to clear your desk and put things away so you are starting your next work day with a clean space.\
A clear space means a clear mind, you’ll thank yourself!
Happy office organizing!
Megan is a home organization expert and the founder of H:OM ORGANIZING. She regularly appears on Global News Morning Toronto sharing her tips and tricks.
