Trendy must-have ideas for the best wedding registry

You’ve said “yes” to the big question, and now it’s time to provide your wedding guests with a list of your curated and unique must-have gift items. Luckily, newly engaged couples have tons of options when it comes to creating wedding registries in 2024.
The majority of brides and grooms-to-be aren’t just beginning to establish a household, says Melissa Baum, wedding planner and owner of Melissa Baum Events. Couples are also getting engaged older than in past decades, with the average age of brides and grooms nearing 35 in 2020.
“Most of my couples live together, have bought a home or are buying a home. They don’t necessarily need to start from scratch with every appliance.”
That means their requirements have changed as well, says Baum. Registries, first created in the 1920s by Chicago-based retailer Marshall Field’s, have changed a great deal from the days where they were a way for stores to encourage couples to purchase complete sets of fine China or crystal. Now, it’s all about registering for bespoke honeymoon experiences, personalized or custom pieces to fit individual styles and practical appliances or décor to fit blended households.
“I think registries have evolved. I think the needs and the shopping patterns of brides changes over time,” says Baum.
One trend she has seen change is that couples are choosing to create three to four different registries to provide wedding guests with numerous choices. So, for example, she says a couple might choose an Amazon registry, a big box retailer and something more specific to the couple, so she recommends “one middle-of-the road store, one specialty shop and one website.”
She adds that most couples prefer to locate their registries on their wedding websites and apps to make it easier for guests to find everything in one place.
Still unsure where to start? Here are some trendy registry ideas for 2024 that will help the soon-to-be married create an inspired registry list that has something for every one of your guests.
Casual dinnerware
The days of ordering and collecting China and silverware are gone, says Baum. “I don’t think this generation values that sort of item.” Instead, she says newlyweds are opting for clean-lined, basic everyday dishes.
Brand name appliances
Well-known brands like Vitamix appear over and over again on registries, says Baum, because of their great reputation and quality.
Baum also notes that many couples are moving away from pod-style coffee makers to those that offer coffee lovers the ability to make a variety of hot beverages.
A pop of colour
Another trend for those choosing modern, neutral home design is to display your “couple personality” with pops of colour throughout the home. For inspiration, look to Pantone’s spring colour trends.
Personalized items
Personalized gifts, like the thousands of options on Etsy’s gift registry, are a popular option for a special and lasting gift.
Outdoor furniture
Baum says it’s popular for a group of coworkers or family members to purchase items with higher price points off the registry together, so she recommends selecting some more expensive gifts, such as outdoor furniture or appliances. “People don’t want pretty. They want something they will actually use.”
Home décor items
Many couples prefer a modern look in their homes, says Baum, and in terms of décor, picture frames or vases are good choices. “Clean and minimalism is the esthetic everyone goes for.”
Self-care and personal wellness
In keeping with the personal wellness and self-care trend, many couples are seeking to create a spa-like feel in their bathrooms, from adding heated flooring and towel racks to deep soaker tubs.
Luggage
After a necessary lull due to the pandemic, honeymoons are once again popular, says Braun. Most of her clients embark on a honeymoon, though many delay it until weeks or months after the wedding. Popular destinations include “the classics” including Italy and Hawaii, Asia including Taiwan, Bali and Japan, and African safaris. “People are opting for extravagant, once in a lifetime trips,” she says.
Many couples create honeymoon registries such as Honeyfund (which you can set for Canadian dollars) to help pay for either the trip or fun add-ons such as couples massages at a resort or dinner for two, she says. If brides and grooms to-be are planning on heading on a trip, placing luggage on the registry is a great idea.
No matter what items couples place on gift registries, it’s important they be customized to the newlyweds’ distinct styles and personalities, says Baum. And, to ensure there’s something for everyone on the list. “I think it’s really about having every price point. That’s really the key. And, I think also, putting the things on that feel like a gift,” says Baum.
