Trendy must-have ideas for the best wedding registry

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You’ve said “yes” to the big question, and now it’s time to provide your wedding guests with a list of your curated and unique must-have gift items. Luckily, newly engaged couples have tons of options when it comes to creating wedding registries in 2024.

The majority of brides and grooms-to-be aren’t just beginning to establish a household, says Melissa Baum, wedding planner and owner of Melissa Baum Events. Couples are also getting engaged older than in past decades, with the average age of brides and grooms nearing 35 in 2020.

“Most of my couples live together, have bought a home or are buying a home. They don’t necessarily need to start from scratch with every appliance.”

That means their requirements have changed as well, says Baum. Registries, first created in the 1920s by Chicago-based retailer Marshall Field’s, have changed a great deal from the days where they were a way for stores to encourage couples to purchase complete sets of fine China or crystal. Now, it’s all about registering for bespoke honeymoon experiences, personalized or custom pieces to fit individual styles and practical appliances or décor to fit blended households.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think registries have evolved. I think the needs and the shopping patterns of brides changes over time,” says Baum.

One trend she has seen change is that couples are choosing to create three to four different registries to provide wedding guests with numerous choices. So, for example, she says a couple might choose an Amazon registry, a big box retailer and something more specific to the couple, so she recommends “one middle-of-the road store, one specialty shop and one website.”

She adds that most couples prefer to locate their registries on their wedding websites and apps to make it easier for guests to find everything in one place.

Still unsure where to start? Here are some trendy registry ideas for 2024 that will help the soon-to-be married create an inspired registry list that has something for every one of your guests.

Casual dinnerware

The days of ordering and collecting China and silverware are gone, says Baum. “I don’t think this generation values that sort of item.” Instead, she says newlyweds are opting for clean-lined, basic everyday dishes.

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon Basics 18-Piece White Dinnerware Set A white set goes with absolutely everything. This inexpensive but classy white porcelain set with a minimalist design includes all you’ll need for dinner parties and celebrations after your wedding, along with daily meals. The dinner plates, dessert plates and bowls serve up to six. $75.19 on Amazon

Brand name appliances

Well-known brands like Vitamix appear over and over again on registries, says Baum, because of their great reputation and quality.

Story continues below advertisement

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender A countertop classic, the Vitamix is a multipurpose kitchen tool for everything from smoothies to soups. Afficionados love that it is able to blend almost anything smoothly with variable speeds, from purees to chopped veggies. $399.95 on Amazon (was $449.95)

Baum also notes that many couples are moving away from pod-style coffee makers to those that offer coffee lovers the ability to make a variety of hot beverages.

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso, Latte & Cappuccino Maker At an affordable price point and a well-reviewed brand by Food and Wine, Good Housekeeping and Forbes, the D’Longhi is the do-it-all machine for the coffee-loving couple – from double espressos to lattes to hot chocolate. It’s compact enough to fit on the counter of a condo or apartment kitchen while upping your coffee nook style. Some said it even encouraged them to give up their coffee shop habit! $119.98 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Story continues below advertisement

A pop of colour

Another trend for those choosing modern, neutral home design is to display your “couple personality” with pops of colour throughout the home. For inspiration, look to Pantone’s spring colour trends.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven in Caribbean blue Keep up with the latest colour palette with this gorgeous blue Dutch oven. Though it’s got a higher price point than other similar kitchenware, users swear by Le Creuset products for their durability, ability to heat evenly and versatility in cooking a variety of dishes, from soups to stir-frys. 1. Put on wedding registry. 2. Display on counter. 3. Enjoy the compliments when guests come for dinner! $479.12 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Le Creuset SG100-67 Silicone Handle Grips Set For friends and family who want to add something to “go with,” consider putting handle grips on the registry. $43.82 on Amazon

Personalized items

Personalized gifts, like the thousands of options on Etsy’s gift registry, are a popular option for a special and lasting gift.

Story continues below advertisement

Custom Location Map Heart Design A great addition to any registry is a keepsake map of your meet-cute to the big day and beyond. This vendor creates customizable maps where engaged couples can mark the exact location of when they first laid eyes on each other, their engagement spot and the day they exchange rings – or they can choose their own special milestones to etch. $149 on Etsy

Outdoor furniture

Baum says it’s popular for a group of coworkers or family members to purchase items with higher price points off the registry together, so she recommends selecting some more expensive gifts, such as outdoor furniture or appliances. “People don’t want pretty. They want something they will actually use.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pit Boss 700FB1 Series 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker Why add a barbecue to the list when you can add a smoker/barbecue combo? Hardwood pellets provide flavour for every possibility, from steaks to salmon to lamb. Built to last with heavy gauge steel, this smoker is not only durable but can cook up to 35 burgers at once! $769.99 at Canadian Tire

Home décor items

Many couples prefer a modern look in their homes, says Baum, and in terms of décor, picture frames or vases are good choices. “Clean and minimalism is the esthetic everyone goes for.”

Story continues below advertisement

GALLERY PERFECT 9 Piece Black Square Photo Frame Wall Gallery Kit The nine-piece kit takes all the guesswork out of creating an attractive gallery wall as it comes with templates with multiple layout options. Couples can choose to display their best wedding snaps, or, use one of two sets of modern artwork that comes with the kit. Done and done! $210.98 on Amazon

Self-care and personal wellness

In keeping with the personal wellness and self-care trend, many couples are seeking to create a spa-like feel in their bathrooms, from adding heated flooring and towel racks to deep soaker tubs.

Story continues below advertisement

VaeFae Teak Shower Bench Adding bamboo or teak items is an easy way to add a luxe feel to any bath space. This teak bench, which can be used in the shower as the wood won’t deteriorate when wet, doubles as towel or shampoo stowage when used outside the shower. $140.99 on Amazon (was $150.99)

Bambüsi Bathtub Tray An expandable bamboo bathtub tray goes nicely with the bench. This one holds a tablet or book, wine and a phone for some truly levelled up relaxation. $44.99 on Amazon (was $53.99)

Luggage

After a necessary lull due to the pandemic, honeymoons are once again popular, says Braun. Most of her clients embark on a honeymoon, though many delay it until weeks or months after the wedding. Popular destinations include “the classics” including Italy and Hawaii, Asia including Taiwan, Bali and Japan, and African safaris. “People are opting for extravagant, once in a lifetime trips,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Many couples create honeymoon registries such as Honeyfund (which you can set for Canadian dollars) to help pay for either the trip or fun add-ons such as couples massages at a resort or dinner for two, she says. If brides and grooms to-be are planning on heading on a trip, placing luggage on the registry is a great idea.

Long Vacation Luggage Set Encourage guests to contribute toward this all-in-one set that comes in a variety of fun colours that will make bags easy to find at international destinations. Besides four varying sizes of suitcases including two pieces sized for carry-ons and two larger cases for checking, the set also comes with a weekender bag and a toiletry carryall. This No. 1 bestseller is everything a couple needs for both short and long trips, and was well-reviewed by purchasers who loved that items were stylish, lightweight, easy to pack and to manoeuvre through airports. $249.99 on Amazon

No matter what items couples place on gift registries, it’s important they be customized to the newlyweds’ distinct styles and personalities, says Baum. And, to ensure there’s something for everyone on the list. “I think it’s really about having every price point. That’s really the key. And, I think also, putting the things on that feel like a gift,” says Baum.