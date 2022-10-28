Shania Twain 2023 world tour: Singer plans 17 stops in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Shania Twain‘s going to getcha good as the five-time Grammy award-winning and best-selling female artist in country music history will be making 17 stops in Canada during her Queen of Me worldwide tour.

The tour announcement is in conjunction with her new album labelled Queen of Me set to release on Feb. 3, 2023.

For the majority of the Canadian shows, fellow Canadian country music star, Lindsay Ell will be accompanying Twain as part of her opening act. Up-and-coming Canadian country music artist, Robyn Ottolini will be the opening act for shows in the east coast along with the show in Quebec. The only exception to a different opening act would be her show in Ottawa come July as it’s part of Ottawa’s Bluesfest.

The tour starts next April in Spokane, Wash., and has a whopping 49 stops within North America and the U.K. According to a news release, it will mark the first time Shania Twain fans around the world will get to see the queen of country pop in nearly five years.

From west to east, the Queen of Me tour will stop at the following Canadian cities:

May 2 and 3 — Vancouver — Rogers Arena

May 5 and 6 — Edmonton — Rogers Place

May 9 and 10 — Calgary — Scotiabank Saddledome

May 12 — Saskatoon — SaskTel Centre

May 14 — Winnipeg — Canada Life Centre

June 12 — Halifax — Scotiabank Centre

June 14 — Moncton, N.B. — Avenir Centre

June 17 — Quebec City — Videotron Centre

June 18 — Montreal — Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. — FirstOntario Centre

June 21 — London, Ont. — Budweiser Gardens

June 23 and 24 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage

July 6 — Ottawa — Ottawa Bluesfest

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation’s website.

The announcement also comes on the heels of her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas residency, which wrapped up in September, weeks before she dropped a new single, Waking Up Dreaming.

Earlier in the year, Twain dug into her personal history in a Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl.

In an effort to help promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship, $1 from every ticket sold will go to Twain’s charity, Shania Kids Can. Founded in 2010 the charity provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.

The tour wraps up on Sept. 26, 2023, in Birmingham, U.K.

— with files from The Canadian Press

