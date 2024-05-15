The 11 best grilling accessories for every BBQ enthusiast

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maybe you’ve just invested in a portable grill perfect for your condo. Or perhaps you’re more of a propane, four-burner, eyeing-smoker-boxes kind of backyard barbeque master. Whatever your setup for cooking out this summer, these gadgets—from rolling grill baskets to burger presses—are sure to help you make the most of your time behind the grill.

Medium Wood Cutting Board Foodies know to rest their meat post-barbecue before serving so the juices can settle. However, often those juices runneth over, which is why this grooved wooden cutting board wisely created a divot to catch that liquid. The cutting board, which can also be used as a charcuterie board, comes in various sizes and woods, including maple, cherry, and walnut. $69.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer A reliable thermometer is critical for grillers to ensure they’re not serving family or guests undercooked chicken. The backlit screen on this thermometer is easy to read, particularly in the dark during evening cookouts, and it’s also waterproof. Bonus points for the magnet, which makes it easy to slap on the side of your fridge or barbecue when it’s not in use. $17.95 on Amazon (was $34.95)

Broil King Resin Deluxe Burger Press Have you seen the price of pre-made burgers lately? Skip the frozen patties and use this press on your favorite homemade burger recipe. It can create burgers in three different sizes, and the cutter pops out perfect circles every time. Plus, it helps your burger keep its shape so it doesn’t come out more like a meatball post-grill. $12.99 at Rona

Broil King Grill Turner Stainless Steel Spatula and Bottle-Opener We love a wide, durable spatula made of stainless steel to flip our burgers. But one that comes with a bottle opener on the end to crack one open while waiting for your meat to cook up is the pièce de résistance on this flipper. $16.99 at Rona

Story continues below advertisement

BBQ Grill Accessories BBQ Tools Set This set offers great value for your money since it comes with 35 pieces, including more common barbecue tools such as tongs and flippers. But it also includes more unique accessories such as a meat injector (to flavor up your chicken breasts), corn holders, and even “meat claws” to help pull apart your pulled pork. $59.88 on Amazon

BBQ Grill Cleaner Oil This plant-based grill cleaner, made of solvent-less coconut oil, will make that tough pre-cook grill scrape just a little bit easier. Testers also report that a little goes a long way, which we always love. $17.99 on Amazon

Broil King Wood Grill Scraper Rather than using stiff-bristled wire scrapers for your grill, this wooden grill brush offers a safer option to scrape up all the bits and pieces from last week’s cookout. Users report that they appreciate the lengthwise grain on this brush, meaning you won’t have pieces of wood falling off onto your barbecue. $14.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

KUNIFU BBQ Grill Scraper If you prefer a non-wooden option, this metal scraper contains grooves suitable for a variety of grill sizes, from a backyard grill to a camping barbecue, allowing you to scrape off charred bits and pieces with ease. To clean it, you can wash it with soapy water or simply toss it into your dishwasher. $17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Nesting Rolling Grill Baskets If you love a good grilled vegetable salad, a grill basket is nice—however, a rolling grill basket? That’s an easy way to ensure everything gets an even grill on your barbecue. The baskets also nest when not in use, which helps save on storage space. $31.99 on Amazon (was $38)

BBQ Grill Mat This is the summer you’re going to use your barbecue for more than just burgers and dogs. With these 100 per cent non-stick mats (that can be wiped off after and rolled away into storage), you can tackle grilling for all three major meals and cook pancakes and eggs on your barbecue as well. We also like that they’re thin enough to still leave behind grill marks on, say, our French toast as well. $18.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Smoker Box for BBQ Grilling Wood Chips If you spot a smoker box in someone’s backyard grill area, you know they’re serious about their barbecue. Reviewers like the easy-open aspect of this box and find it’s a good fit for even small grills. $19.99 on Amazon