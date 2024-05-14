10 unique patio lights that will transform your outdoor space

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is short in Canada, so make the most of those long evenings by enjoying time outdoors. Add to the starlight ambiance by placing strands of white lights, lanterns or in-ground illumination to your outdoor space.

Here are a variety of options to give your summer nights a special glow.

Garden Firefly Lights Rather than standing out among your potted plants or garden grasses, these lights fit right in. The LED, solar powered “fireflies” stick into any planter box or along a grassy walkway. They provide a beautiful twinkle that simulates those fleeting lightning bugs, as they sway gently in the breeze. $39.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Cracked Glass Ball Garden Solar Lights These showstopping glowing orbs can really make a yard or walkway stand out. From afar, they appear to be balls of light. As a bonus, they’re made to stand up to any weather, including snow, rain and sun. And no cords needed – they charge via solar power during the day and stay lit for six to eight hours. $19.9 on Amazon

Star String Lights Bring the stars down to earth with a robust string of five-pointed lights. They’ll add a beautiful glimmer along a fence or hedge, but could also be wrapped around the base of a tree trunk or porch railing. The warm-white colour can be enhanced with various modes including flashing, waves, fades and more. $19.99 on Amazon

Solar Powered Color Changing Lantern Cast a beautiful spell during the day and again at dusk with these rustic metal-patterned lanterns. Hang these retro-looking lights along a fence or place them on the ground and watch the designs come alive! $56.99 on Wayfair

Story continues below advertisement

Paw Print Solar Powered light Pet lovers, there’s a patio light made just for you. Create a unique path with these playful paw prints. Perfect for a backyard barbecue or campfire where pets are a part of the action. They come in a set of four solar-powered LED lights which will give your space a purrfect glow-up for eight to 10 hours. $50.31 on Amazon

Outdoor String lights A classic that can add a touch of shine to any style of balcony, backyard or front porch. With a generous 60 feet of bulbs, you can string several sets together for even more luminescence. Tip: Add a warm and welcoming ambiance to dining al fresco by stringing them overhead. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Multicoloured LED Flower Pathway Light Add a sense of whimsy to your night decor with a patch of multicoloured flower lights. These come with the ability to twinkle in seven different colours. During the day, they’ll blend in with your flower garden while the solar panels are charging. They’re also a great option for an evening wedding or anniversary celebration. $100.72 for a pack of six on Wayfair

Slipper String Lights Set the mood for a luau, or just a Wednesday night in July with these cute flip-flop lights. The bright colours will get you in the mood to enjoy a cool drink and picture yourself enjoying listening to the waves crash along the shore. They come in either a smaller 20-light set or a larger set of 10. If you can’t get to the beach, bring the beach to you! $8.11 at Walmart

Solar Garden Fireworks Lamp For a special evening, you need fireworks. But why limit them to Canada Day when you can place these fireworks-style lanterns around your outdoor space and enjoy the show all season long? These multicoloured lights can be bent into a variety of shapes as well, from hearts to waterfalls and feature a variety of modes, from twinkling to flashing to slow fade. Celebrate every beautiful summer night with your own unique light show! $33.99 on Amazon