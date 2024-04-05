Everything you need to wash your car – inside and out

Send this page to someone via email

As the weather warms up, people are eager to head outside and get to work. Cleaning your car—both inside and out—can be quite satisfying, and we’ve got just the tools to kickstart your efforts.

In this all-encompassing list, we’ve rounded up everything you’ll need to give your car a thorough wash.

From potent cleaning solutions to must-have detailing tools, these recommendations guarantee that your car gets the TLC it deserves.

Meguiar's Car Wash Soap Give your car a refreshing clean with this car wash soap. It’s tough on grime yet gentle on your car, leaving your paint with a brilliant gleam. Plus, the 1.89-liter option ensures you have more than enough supply for ongoing care. $14.97 on Amazon (was $15.99)

P&S Shine All Performance Dressing In search of a sleek look for your tires? This all-performance solution has you covered. Crafted for rough tire surfaces, it ensures optimal results. It conditions, softens, preserves, and protects leather, rubber, and vinyl for a complete vehicle care solution. $69.95 on Amazon

Car Interior Detailing Kit For a complete car cleaning solution, try the is 22-piece detailing kit. From brushes to a handheld vacuum, it’s perfect for a thorough interior shine. Conveniently store them in the included bag in your car trunk or back seat and give your car’s interior a stylish boost. $55.99 on Amazon (was $60.99)

P&S Xpress Interior Cleaner Looking for a swift solution to eliminate dirt from your car’s interior? Try this Xpress interior cleaner. This compact pint-sized bottle acts as a secret weapon, effortlessly tackling marks, dirt, and grease. It’s the perfect remedy to leave your car feeling refreshed and revitalized. $22.95 on Amazon

Glass Cleaner Improve your ability to see while driving with this glass cleaner. Its special foaming action ensures surfaces are free of streaks, providing crystal-clear windows. Enjoy a clearer view as you navigate the road. $8.99 on Amazon

Cerakote Rapid Ceramic Paint Sealant Protect your car with ceramic paint sealant for maximum gloss, shine, and hydrophobic defense. It repels water, grime, and dirt, ensuring a consistently clean car. It also enhances visibility by preventing dirty road mist from sticking, allowing you to drive confidently in the rain. $28.95 on Amazon

Magic Shield Clay Bar Kit Ready to give your car a spa-like treatment? Check out this Magic Shield kit. It has various bars for different detailing tasks and glide tech spray for a flawless finish. Your car will feel as though it just rolled off the showroom floor. $39.99 on Amazon

P&S Brake Buster Wheel Cleaner Ensuring your car’s wheels are spotless is crucial for maintaining both aesthetics and performance. Tough on grime yet gentle on rims, this wheel cleaner keeps your wheels sparkling, covering brake dust, oil, dirt, stains, and light corrosion with ease. $63 on Amazon

Sun Joe Pressure Washer Take your car cleaning to the next level with a pressure washer. This popular model features two detergent tanks, and quick-connect spray tips for efficient and reliable cleaning. Enjoy the power of EcoSharp technology, giving your car the cleanliness it deserves. Make sure you use the right setting for your car and wheels. $205.27 on Amazon (was $229.99)

GreatCool Car Wash Brush Mop Kit Or, if you want to wash by hand, try this brush and mop kit. This innovative tool comes with a 2-in-1 sponge mitt for a scratch-free wash every time. $78.4 on Amazon

Chemical Guys Ultra Clear Wash Bucket However you choose to wash your car, you’ll need a bucket! This compact and recyclable bucket, built for durability, is perfect for various detailing tasks. Give your car care routine a boost with this space-saving essential. $27.59 on Amazon