The best pressure washers to kick-start spring

As soon as the warm air starts to move in and the ice and snow melt away, the urge to get spring-ready kicks into full swing. Here at The Curator, we’re all about prepping for spring throughout the entire month of March (be sure to check back Monday for the launch of our Countdown to Spring contest!), and one of the best parts of spring is getting outside and enjoying your outdoor space.

Removing the dirt and grime off your patio stones, deck, or the side of your house is a great place to start, and investing in a pressure washer can be a real game-changer. When you’re shopping for a pressure washer, you’ll want to take note of the ‘PSI’, which stands for ‘pounds per square inch’. This number will tell you how intense the water pressure will be. The higher the number, the more powerful the spray.

With that in mind, we sifted through reviews and different price points to come up with these five bestselling options. Happy washing!

Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric High-Pressure Washer Bid farewell to grime with this top-rated 1800-Watt electric pressure washer. This powerhouse effortlessly cleans cars, fences, patios, decks, and sidewalks. Featuring two detergent tanks and 5 quick-connect spray tips, it handles light, medium, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks with ease. Plus, the pump automatically shuts off when not in use for enhanced safety and efficiency. $291 on Amazon $291 at Rona

Sun Joe 2050 PSI Electric Pressure Washer This Sun Joe 1500-watt model boasts a foam cannon designed to tackle stubborn stains. Plus, it includes three different nozzle options, allowing you to seamlessly switch from a powerful jet spray to a fan spray. Need to reach high places? No problem! It comes equipped with a 34-inch extension wand and a 20-foot-high pressure hose. $153.8 on Amazon (was $214.56)

Powerplay 2300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer This powerhouse pressure washer is ready to tackle just about any job you throw at it. Built to last, it features sturdy wheels with 360-degree steering, allowing it to navigate through various terrains with ease. With four spray nozzle options and a 1000-ml high-pressure foam cannon, it’s equipped to handle even the toughest cleaning tasks. $344.99 at Rona

Greenworks 1600 PSI Pressure Washer If you’re in search of a more compact option, this Greenworks model is not only powerful but also easy to carry around. It features a soap application function and includes two high-pressure nozzle options. Perfect for cleaning cars, patios, and patio furniture, it’s a solid choice. $159.99 on Amazon $150 at Rona

Kobalt 1700 PSI Corded Electric Pressure Washer This lightweight and portable pressure washer is equipped with a convenient carry handle and an onboard soap dispenser. With a flow rate of 1.2 gallons per minute, it’s designed to blast away dirt and grime with ease. $149 at Rona

Bosch EasyAquatak 1740 PSI Compact Pressure Washer This compact Bosch option features a broad base to ensure stability while spraying, keeping it firmly in place. With a detergent container to tackle even the dirtiest of jobs, its size makes it a breeze to store when not in use. $159 on Amazon