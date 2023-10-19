Say goodbye to raking leaves. Try one of these alternatives for a cleaner yard

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall is a beautiful time of year. The air is crisp, the pumpkin spice is back, and the leaves are beautiful – until they cover your lawn.
If you’re like me, you reach for your rake – and then for your back, which is breaking under the seemingly unending chore.
Luckily, there are alternatives to raking that can help make this annual process faster and more comfortable.
Leaf blowers are a well-known option, but after you’ve blown the leaves into piles, you still need to get them into the bags. A leaf vacuum solves that issue – the leaves go straight into a bag. Our neighbour just bought one and has zero regrets.
I once thought wouldn’t it be amazing if there was a lawn mower that could sweep your lawn too? Turns out, someone already invented that. This height-adjustable push lawn sweeper with larger bag attachment can grab those little needles and debris left over from your hard work.
Comments