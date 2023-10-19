Menu

The Curator

Say goodbye to raking leaves. Try one of these alternatives for a cleaner yard

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted October 19, 2023 10:42 am
Woman raking leaves View image in full screen
Raking leaves can be exhausting, but it doesn't have to be. Getty/File
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is a beautiful time of year. The air is crisp, the pumpkin spice is back, and the leaves are beautiful – until they cover your lawn.

If you’re like me, you reach for your rake – and then for your back, which is breaking under the seemingly unending chore.

Luckily, there are alternatives to raking that can help make this annual process faster and more comfortable.

 

 

Greenworks Corded Blower Vacuum
Leaf blowers are a well-known option, but after you’ve blown the leaves into piles, you still need to get them into the bags. A leaf vacuum solves that issue – the leaves go straight into a bag. Our neighbour just bought one and has zero regrets.
$109 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Greenworks Cordless Blower Vacuum
If you don’t want to worry about finding external outlets, there are cordless options that allow you to move freely.
$182.4 on Amazon

 

SnapFresh Cordless Leaf Blower
But if you’re set on blowing leaves and want to save a bit of money, here’s a leaf blower that comes highly recommended.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)
More Recommendations

 

MEKKAPRO Leaf Scoops
Now once those leaves are piled high, you don’t have to break your back scooping them all up. These plastic leaf grabbers help extend your reach and keep your hands cleaner and dryer.
$34.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Earthwise Push Lawn Sweeper
I once thought wouldn’t it be amazing if there was a lawn mower that could sweep your lawn too? Turns out, someone already invented that. This height-adjustable push lawn sweeper with larger bag attachment can grab those little needles and debris left over from your hard work.
$167.63 on Amazon
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

