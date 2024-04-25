Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Bill would give Alberta power to fire municipal councillors, nix bylaws, allow political parties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 5:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta could soon change legislation on municipal political parties'
Alberta could soon change legislation on municipal political parties
Political parties may soon play a bigger role in municipal elections. The United Conservative government has been considering changing legislation. And, as Jasmine King reports, those potential changes are being met with some pushback – Mar 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government has introduced a bill that would grant it sweeping powers over municipalities, including the right to fire councillors, overturn bylaws and postpone elections.

The proposed law would also allow political parties to run on municipal ballots in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta Municipalities, the group that represents cities and towns across the province, recently spoke out about idea of allowing political parties for municipal elections.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Municipalities reject idea of local political parties'
Alberta Municipalities reject idea of local political parties
Trending Now

Municipal Affairs Minster Ric McIver says the new powers are justified to ensure fair elections and accountability from municipal leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the powers would only be used as a last resort.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The provincial government’s authority over local bylaws was previously limited to land-use and, more recently, public masking and vaccinations.

Two weeks ago, Premier Danielle Smith’s government introduced a bill that would give it the power to veto any deal between the federal government and provincial entities, including municipalities and post-secondary schools.

— More to come…

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices