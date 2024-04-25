Bill would give Alberta power to fire municipal councillors, nix bylaws, allow political parties

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has introduced a bill that would grant it sweeping powers over municipalities, including the right to fire councillors, overturn bylaws and postpone elections.

The proposed law would also allow political parties to run on municipal ballots in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta Municipalities, the group that represents cities and towns across the province, recently spoke out about idea of allowing political parties for municipal elections.

1:57 Alberta Municipalities reject idea of local political parties

Municipal Affairs Minster Ric McIver says the new powers are justified to ensure fair elections and accountability from municipal leaders.

He says the powers would only be used as a last resort.

The provincial government’s authority over local bylaws was previously limited to land-use and, more recently, public masking and vaccinations.

Two weeks ago, Premier Danielle Smith’s government introduced a bill that would give it the power to veto any deal between the federal government and provincial entities, including municipalities and post-secondary schools.

— More to come…