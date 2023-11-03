DIY gutter cleaning: A step-by-step comprehensive guide to get the job done

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maintaining your home’s gutters might not be the most glamorous chore, but it’s an essential part of keeping your property in top shape. Neglecting this task can lead to clogged gutters, water damage and even costly repairs.

Fortunately, with the right tools and know-how, you can take on the challenge of cleaning your gutters on your own.

So, let’s dive into the world of gutter cleaning and emerge victorious, ensuring that your home stays clear of trouble year-round.

Work with a Partner

12.5 FT Telescoping Ladder How to reach those gutters is the first step. Depending on the height of your house, you may need an extendable ladder. This one folds up so it won’t take up too much storage space. Having a helper can significantly improve safety and efficiency. One person can hold the ladder while the other works in the gutter, reducing the risk of accidents. $128.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Use a Gutter Scoop

Getter Gutter Scoop Instead of a trowel, consider using a specialized gutter scoop. It’s designed for this task and can make the job easier and more efficient. $19.04 on Amazon

Consider Gutter Guards

Aluminum Eavestrough Protection If you want to reduce the frequency of cleaning, explore the option of installing gutter guards. These devices can prevent debris from entering the gutters, making maintenance less frequent. $29.4 on Amazon

Clear Downspouts Separately

Expandable Garden Hose After cleaning the gutters, focus on the downspouts. Use a plumbing snake or a hose to clear any blockages and ensure proper water flow. $34.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Trim Overhanging Branches

24-Inch Hedge Shears To minimize the amount of debris that enters your gutters, trim overhanging tree branches regularly. This proactive step can reduce the frequency of cleaning. $34.98 on Amazon (was $39.98)

Safety Harness and Fall Protection

Full Body Safety Harness For multi-story homes, consider using a safety harness and fall protection equipment. Your safety should always be the top priority, especially when working at heights. $65.8 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dispose of Debris Responsibly

Collapsible Garden Waste Bags Make sure to dispose of the collected debris properly. Compost leaves and organic material, and place non-organic debris in your waste disposal system according to local regulations. $31.98 on Amazon

Record Maintenance Dates

Keep a record of when you clean your gutters. This helps you stay on schedule and track the effectiveness of your maintenance routine.

DIY Repairs

If you find minor issues during the cleaning, such as loose fasteners, consider making the necessary repairs yourself. It’s a proactive way to address problems and extend your gutter system’s lifespan.

Regular gutter cleaning will not only prevent water damage but also extend the lifespan of your gutter system, ultimately protecting your home. With these guidelines in hand, you’re well-equipped to maintain your gutters on your own and enjoy a safer, more functional home.