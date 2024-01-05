10 products every driver needs in their car

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Car enthusiasts, get ready for an upgraded driving experience! We’ve rounded up 10 essential gadgets and accessories to enhance your time on the road. From diagnostics to safety, these must-have products promise to revolutionize your journey.

Universal OBD II Scanner Dive into your vehicle’s inner workings with the Universal OBD II Scanner. Compatible with all OBD2 vehicles, this diagnostic tool empowers you to read and clear engine fault codes, providing invaluable insights into your car’s health. $40.99 on Amazon (was $50)

Jump Starter Bid farewell to the fear of a dead battery with a portable jump starter. Suitable for both gasoline and diesel engines, this device ensures you’re always on the move, offering a reliable solution to kickstart your car anytime, anywhere. $180.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bluetooth Car Adapter Transform your car into a connected haven with a Bluetooth car adapter. Stream music, make hands-free calls, and charge your devices on the go, seamlessly integrating your car with your digital lifestyle. $18.89 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Handheld Portable Car Vacuum Keep your car’s interior immaculate with a handheld portable car vacuum. Featuring various attachments and a lengthy cord, it simplifies the task of maintaining a clean and inviting driving environment. $50.99 on Amazon

Car Window Shades (4 Pack) Prioritize your passengers’ comfort and shield them from the sun’s glare and harmful UV rays with these easy-to-install Car Window Shades. Ensure a safe and enjoyable journey in any weather. $19.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Front Rear Dash Camera Capture every moment of your journey with a front rear dash camera. Boasting high-resolution recording, built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, and a wide-angle lens, it serves as your trustworthy eyewitness on the road. $179.99 on Amazon

Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Maintain optimal tire health with a digital tire pressure gauge. Its backlit LCD and non-slip grip make pressure monitoring a breeze, contributing to a smoother and safer ride. $17.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Backseat Car Organizer (2 Pack) Stay organized on your travels with these backseat car organizers. Featuring multiple pockets, they offer convenient storage solutions for a clutter-free and enjoyable ride. $34.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Phone Holder - Magnetic Mount Drive confidently with a magnetic phone holder. Its strong magnets and secure grip ensure your phone stays in place, allowing for safe and hands-free navigation. $17.99 on Amazon