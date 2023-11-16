10 must-have products to weather winter power outages

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter is almost here, and so are potential power outages. Don’t stress—get ready!
Check out these ten must-have items to keep your family comfy and safe when the lights unexpectedly go out.
When the lights go out, darkness can be disorienting and hazardous. Power-failure nightlights are your allies in such situations, designed to automatically kick in and illuminate every corner of your home. Strategically place them on every floor to ensure maximum visibility, allowing you and your family to navigate safely in the dark.
In a power outage, keeping your devices charged becomes crucial for communication and accessing information. A wireless charger fueled by solar energy ensures that your phones and gadgets stay powered up even when traditional electrical sources are unavailable. It’s a reliable and sustainable solution for extended outages.
When the power goes out, having versatile lighting options is essential. Rechargeable light bulbs and LED camping lanterns offer portable and efficient solutions to keep your space illuminated. These products are not only practical during outages but also handy for camping trips or outdoor activities.
Power outages don’t mean you have to compromise on warm meals. A Coleman camping stove, powered by propane, allows you to cook without electricity. It’s a versatile and reliable solution, ensuring you can prepare meals for your family even when the kitchen lights are dim.
Safety shouldn’t be compromised during power outages, especially when moving around the house becomes challenging. An Energizer headlamp 4-pack provides individual light sources for family members, ensuring everyone can navigate safely and efficiently.
Batteries are the unsung heroes of power outages. Ensure you have a variety of battery sizes on hand to power essential devices such as flashlights, radios, and medical equipment. A reliable battery pack is a versatile solution for various needs.
In emergencies, quick access to medical supplies is crucial. A well-stocked first aid kit should include essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and any necessary prescription medications. Store it in an easily accessible place that all family members are familiar with.
Staying hydrated is paramount during emergencies. Stock up on large bottles of water to ensure your family has a reliable water supply. These bottles can also serve as an additional source of light if coupled with a flashlight, creating a makeshift lantern.
Stay connected and informed with a wind-up radio/flashlight combo. Whether it’s for emergency broadcasts or simply to pass the time during a power outage, this versatile tool is a valuable addition to your preparedness kit.
Power outages can be lengthy, and boredom may set in. Keep the family entertained with a selection of board games, playing cards, or other non-electronic entertainment. It’s a simple addition that can make a significant difference in passing the time with fun and laughter.
