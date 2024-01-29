Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The best anti-theft devices for cars and trucks

By Akshat Angurala The Curator Team
Posted January 29, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
Wheel lock for anti-theft with the car on the road. View image in full screen
From heavy-duty wheel locks to smart alarms, these products provide a robust defense against potential threats. (Getty/File_
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Auto thefts are on the rise in Canada, and as government officials work on tackling this problem, there are things Canadians can start doing to protect their vehicles.

Global News recently spoke with Bryan Gast, vice-president of investigative services at Equite Association. He emphasized that making vehicles harder to steal should be the ultimate goal, and there are steps owners can start taking right now. “The more that you can do to protect your vehicle — make it harder to steal, delay the process, make it longer for the criminals than it would take to steal — hopefully all acts as a deterrent,” he said.

Not sure where to start when it comes to securing your vehicle? We’ve curated a list featuring eight security solutions. From heavy-duty wheel locks to smart alarms, these products provide a robust defense against potential threats.

Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Lock
This heavy-duty, adjustable wheel lock serves as a powerful deterrent against theft, with its universal fit making it compatible with various vehicles for comprehensive protection. By immobilizing the vehicle, it makes theft nearly impossible.
$59.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Tevlaphee Universal Pedal Lock
This retractable, universal pedal lock adds an extra layer of security, making it difficult for thieves to operate your vehicle. By securing the pedals, it prevents any attempt to drive the vehicle, providing an additional barrier against theft.
$52.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Tevlaphee Universal Wheel Lock
This security system combines a visual deterrent with a high-strength steel wheel lock. The lock, featuring a customized copper cylinder and six keys, acts as a robust barrier against theft and ensures swift action against unauthorized attempts, providing both security and convenience.
$109.99 on Amazon
Mengshen Wireless Vibration Alarm
This alarm, with advanced sensitivity, is a powerful standalone solution against theft. Activating with any tampering, it emits a loud alert, deterring thieves and drawing immediate attention to safeguard your vehicle effectively.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

Artago 870 High-End Steering Wheel Lock with Alarm
Experience the convenience of a steering lock paired with an integrated alarm for thorough vehicle security. If a thief tries to bypass the lock, the loud alarm acts as a strong deterrent, making it much tougher for them to steal the car. The lock keeps the steering wheel in place, and the alarm adds an extra layer of protection.
$132 on Amazon
Samfolk Car Key Signal Blocker box set
Essential for keyless entry security, this blocker prevents unauthorized access to your car’s keyless signals, acting as a barrier against modern theft methods. It blocks signals from key fobs, stopping relay attacks that thieves use to unlock and start the car without physical key access.
$27.99 on Amazon
Mission Darkness RF Shielding Protective Case
In the age of advanced car theft techniques, safeguard your key fobs and devices with this RFID-Blocking Pouch. It shields against radio frequency theft by preventing signal capture and amplification, thwarting remote unlocking, or starting attempts.
$23 on Amazon

 

KAYCENTOP Steering Wheel Lock
Providing enhanced security, this combo lock for the steering wheel and seat belt fits most vehicles acting as a robust deterrent against car theft. Immobilizing the steering wheel and securing the seat belt, offers comprehensive protection with a visible presence that can discourage potential thieves.
$19.6 on Amazon (was $22.5)

