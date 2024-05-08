Menu

The Curator

7 gardening tools to keep your outdoor space weed free

By Catherine Gibson The Curator Team
Posted May 8, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Woman using a weeding tool to remove a dandelion from the garden View image in full screen
Once you’re ready to tackle unwanted weeds, here are some must-have tools to help you with the job. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the warm spring weather comes budding trees, green grass, and those pesky weeds. They have a knack for popping up all over your outdoor space and removing them can be quite a pain. But fear not, there are tools that can ease the strain on your back and help keep your lawn in good condition. Here’s a roundup of some must-have tools to help you get the job done.

 

Weed Puller
Try this weed puller to dig deep into the soil to lift and pull weeds from the root which will discourage regrowth. It has an ergonomic grip, and the cast-aluminum head is rust-resistant.
$19.49 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Standup weed puller
If bending and kneeling is not ideal, consider a standup weed puller. Just twist, pull and discard!
$43.98 on Amazon

 

Weed Cutter
A weed will grow just about anywhere, especially in those nooks and crannies like between patio stones. Try running this weed cutting blade between patio stones to cut the roots which will also discourage the weeds from growing back.
$19.98 on Amazon

 

Reuseable Leaf bags
I like to carry a plastic bucket or reusable yard waste bag with me as I work in the garden. These bags are strong and sturdy, and they won’t fall apart if left out in the rain! The smaller bag is great for carrying around the yard as you pull weeds or gather lawn clippings, while the larger sizes are perfect for moving plants or shrubs.
$39.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cordless grass trimmer and weed Wacker
If you have bigger stuff to tackle like Japanese Knotweed, Giant Hogweed, and Buckthorn which can be shrub-like at their best, consider a trimmer and weed wacker combo. This is a personal favorite because there is no string to deal with or replace. This model uses plastic and steel blades that are stronger for cutting through shrubs and branches. The adjustable handle and wheels make it more comfortable to use for longer periods of time.
$89.99 on Amazon

 

Lawn seed to patch and repair
After you’ve plucked and pulled, your grass likely has a bunch of bare spots where weeds once lived. Sprinkle some patch and repair lawn seed and water regularly to encourage regrowth. This is a 3-in-1 mix that includes absorbent mulch, seed, and fertilizer all in one.
$39.99 on Amazon
