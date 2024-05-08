7 gardening tools to keep your outdoor space weed free

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the warm spring weather comes budding trees, green grass, and those pesky weeds. They have a knack for popping up all over your outdoor space and removing them can be quite a pain. But fear not, there are tools that can ease the strain on your back and help keep your lawn in good condition. Here’s a roundup of some must-have tools to help you get the job done.

Weed Puller Try this weed puller to dig deep into the soil to lift and pull weeds from the root which will discourage regrowth. It has an ergonomic grip, and the cast-aluminum head is rust-resistant. $19.49 on Amazon

Standup weed puller If bending and kneeling is not ideal, consider a standup weed puller. Just twist, pull and discard! $43.98 on Amazon

Weed Cutter A weed will grow just about anywhere, especially in those nooks and crannies like between patio stones. Try running this weed cutting blade between patio stones to cut the roots which will also discourage the weeds from growing back. $19.98 on Amazon

Reuseable Leaf bags I like to carry a plastic bucket or reusable yard waste bag with me as I work in the garden. These bags are strong and sturdy, and they won’t fall apart if left out in the rain! The smaller bag is great for carrying around the yard as you pull weeds or gather lawn clippings, while the larger sizes are perfect for moving plants or shrubs. $39.99 on Amazon

Cordless grass trimmer and weed Wacker If you have bigger stuff to tackle like Japanese Knotweed, Giant Hogweed, and Buckthorn which can be shrub-like at their best, consider a trimmer and weed wacker combo. This is a personal favorite because there is no string to deal with or replace. This model uses plastic and steel blades that are stronger for cutting through shrubs and branches. The adjustable handle and wheels make it more comfortable to use for longer periods of time. $89.99 on Amazon