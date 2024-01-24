How to protect yourself from vehicle theft amid an ‘epidemic’ in Canada

The federal government is set to meet with auto industry leaders, border agents and police agencies next month to find better ways to slow the increase in auto thefts across Canada, but authorities say there’s tips Canadians can use right now to help protect their vehicles.

According to industry estimates, Ontario saw a 48.3-per cent increase in auto thefts from 2021 to 2022 with Quebec at 50 per cent. In Atlantic Canada it jumped nearly 35 per cent, and in Alberta, 18.4 per cent. The Toronto area alone saw 9,606 vehicles stolen in 2022.

Equite Association’s vice-president of investigative services, Bryan Gast, told Global News that, “Ultimately, making the vehicle harder to steal in the first place,” is the goal that officials should work toward, but in the meantime, owners can take their own steps.

“The more that you can do to protect your vehicle — make it harder to steal, delay the process, make it longer for the criminals (than) it would take (to steal) — hopefully all acts as a deterrent,” he said.

1:52 Canadian government to hold summit to address uptick in auto theft

Gast said this can include parking in a secured garage or in a well-lit area that may have surveillance equipment. If you have two vehicles, consider putting the more susceptible vehicle — for example, with a keyless entry or push-button start — in your garage first and then have it blocked by the second vehicle.

That’s just step one, however, as Equite has a four “layered” protection plan.

Second, drivers can install visible or audible anti-theft devices like wheel or pedal locks and audible alarms.

The third layer involves using a vehicle immobilizer, which can prevent the engine from being started unless the correct key is present, preventing it from being hot-wired once entered. It also stops relax or reprogramming attacks.

Gast adds you should also consider products that protect the radio frequency of things like key fobs which can be hacked. Some do have an off switch or sleep mode, but owners should consider products that protect the radio frequency the devices can put out to prevent that form of hacking such as a pouch with nickel and copper shielding layer.

Staying well-informed on risks and theft techniques is the responsibility of vehicle owners as well as the industry.

1:54 Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis

“There’s more that all sectors can do to make sure that the consumer is aware of not only the risk and that they might be driving a vehicle that is highly sought after, but making them aware of some of the techniques that the criminals are using so they can better protect themselves,” he said.

According to federal officials, cars are often stolen by members of organized crime groups to be sent overseas, typically the Middle East and Africa. They’re also used within Canada to commit crimes before being destroyed.

“It’s an extremely lucrative business,” York Regional Police (YRP) Sgt. Clint Whitney told Global News.

The YRP recently announced it recovered 52 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million as a result of search warrants conducted. Through the investigation, the department identified and arrested 11 people and charged them with 96 criminal offences. The vehicles were destined to be shipped as far away as Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Whitney said they are working with partner agencies to continue to crack down on such crime, because of the wider impact on Canadians.

“If they do get stolen, then our job is to recover that vehicle and also try and find the people responsible and bring them to justice,” Whitney said. “This affects the price of vehicles, this affects insurance rates, it affects our lives.”

Amanda Dean with the Insurance Bureau of Canada said in 2022, auto theft claims amounted to $1.2 billion with $700 million in Ontario. She said it “absolutely” can impact insurance costs.

4:45 Toronto police recover over 1,000 stolen vehicles, charge 230 people in latest auto theft sting

“As claims costs increase, premiums must follow because that money has to come from somewhere,” she told Global News, though noted the amount would depend on the company and where you live.

She said when it comes to having or adding preventative measures, Canadians may be able to save a bit on their premiums depending on the company. Some insurance companies even pay for the purchase and installation of tracking devices to protect your vehicle. She noted, however, that can come with an extra cost to the driver.

Vehicle owners should keep their insurance company in the loop if they enact any of those measures such as anti-theft devices, trackers or even just parking in an underground parking lot versus an outdoor spot.

“Make sure that you let your insurance representative know because that could impact your rate,” she said.

Dean notes insurers are exploring preventative options, such as tightening the registration process to prevent a stolen vehicle from being registered with a false Vehicle Information Number (VIN) before being sold to an unsuspected customer.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, a criminal could take a VIN from a wrecked vehicle and then place it on a stolen vehicle to mask its identity. A buyer who is unaware of the false VIN could see their vehicle permanently seized by police, or could buy a “seemingly fit” vehicle only to later discover it has structural damage making it unsafe.

Work still needs to be done, however, as Dean notes auto theft has become an “epidemic” and all stakeholders need to work together to find solutions to what she calls a national crisis.

— with files from The Canadian Press