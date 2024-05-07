Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 7, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week - Kindle and Lumi Glotion View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on L’Oreal, Kindle and more coveted brand items.

 

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Martha Stewart swears by this cult status True Match Lumi Glotion dupe by L’Oréal. Besides the price, it’s also easy to apply, creates a natural wash-off glow and comes in 4 shade options.
$16.15 on Amazon (was $18.97)

 

NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil by NYX is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen and 12 hours of hydration in just one swipe.
$12.32 on Amazon (was $13.96)
3 Barrel Curling Iron Hair Waver
Get long-lasting, natural-looking curls. Perfect for all hair types, this three-barrel ceramic hair waver is equipped with quick-heating technology, ensuring frizz-free shine. Transform your look in minutes!
$29.97 on Amazon (was $37.99)
Kindle Oasis
Introducing the Kindle Oasis! It has a thin, ergonomic design with page turn buttons and adjustable warm light for all-day reading. Plus, e-ink technology mimics paper-like reading.
$339.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

 

Showkoo Luggage Sets
Travel confidently with this three-piece luggage set. The glossy finish resists scratches and it has an expandable design for added convenience. Two-year warranty included.
$239.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)
