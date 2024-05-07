6 soundbars to turn your living room into a true home theatre

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Your huge TV is a dream to watch, but how does it sound? Perhaps a bit weak and tinny? That’s because the amazing slimness of modern flatscreen TVs imposes a very real physical constraint on their built-in speakers. A surround sound system is the dream fix, but they can be tricky to properly install and take up space.
The perfect middle ground? Soundbars. They generate rich, natural, theatre-quality audio, and in some cases will even trick you into experiencing a pseudo-surround sound effect. We’ve rounded up some great options for you to consider.
Best high-end
Pros
- Plenty of wireless connectivity options, from Bluetooth to Apple AirPlay 2.
- It self-calibrates, analyzing the shape and acoustics of your room in order to bounce soundwaves off flat surfaces for maximum effect.
- Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for easy voice control.
Cons
- It’ll leave a mortgage payment-sized crater in your bank account.
- As amazing as its virtual surround sound effect is, it’s still not true surround sound.
Best bass on a budget
Pros
- Stream directly from your devices via Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect.
- Supports Dolby Atmos (a state-of-the-art spatial audio tech) and upconverts lesser quality signals.
- The Bose Music app lets you tinker with sound settings much more easily than using physical controls.
Cons
- This bar packs a pretty powerful punch on its own, but if you want booming percussion you’ll need to add Bose’s bass module.
- On the pricey side, but it’ll likely last you a decade or more.
Best price
Pros
- Compact and lightweight, which makes for easy installation and high portability.
- Bluetooth lets you listen to podcasts and music from your phone.
- DTS Virtual:X tech delivers a basic but serviceable 3D audio experience.
Cons
- Doesn’t include some Amazon features you might expect, like support for Alexa or Alexa Home Theatre.
- Sound quality is a definite upgrade over TV speakers, but can’t compete with more established audio brands.
Best surround sound
Pros
- A combined total of 620 watts brings big audio energy to high octane movies, shows, and games.
- The JBL One app makes digging into equalizer settings a snap.
- It leverages Dolby Atmos tech for a more expansive and organic surround sound experience.
Cons
- The bar is pretty long—especially with detachable speakers—and may not fit some tables (or aesthetic sensibilities).
- The 10-inch subwoofer is giant, but it’s also wireless, so you can place it just about anywhere.
